Intelligence agency told to 'be careful' about how it issues security warnings

The SIS has been told to “be careful” about how it warned a citizen over possible spying

New Zealand’s spy agency has been told by intelligence watchdog to “be careful” about how it warned a citizen over “foreign interference”.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) released a report on Tuesday on a warning by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) to a New Zealander believed to be “conducting foreign interference in New Zealand”.

The person was assessed by the NZSIS to be working on behalf of a foreign state, collecting intelligence on New Zealand-based people.

They were warned by the intelligence service in mid-2021 against continuing their activities.

Inspector-General Brendan Horsley says the spy agency has to careful about warnings. (File photo)

An NZSIS officer delivered the warning to the person at a café in mid-2021 while they were meeting with a foreign government official.

The officer told the person, according to the template outlined in the IGIS report:

My name is [xxx] from NZSIS. You are not being detained.

Your actions are foreign interference on behalf of the [foreign country]. You are a threat to New Zealand’s national security.

You need to stop this foreign interference. We know what you are doing and so do others.

You have been in the media recently and our annual report.

Enjoy your [dinner/coffee/drinks/meeting]

The officer showed the person a copy of the media article and the NZSIS annual report featuring their activities.

Inspector-General Brendan Horsley said the service could issue warnings “but has to be careful about when and how it does so”.

“It is not an enforcement agency and has limited scope for action beyond its normal role of collecting and reporting intelligence.”

The person in question was the subject of a NZSIS case study in its 2020 Annual Report and Horsley said he reviewed it because it differed significantly from a past warning examined by IGIS.

“While that case led to the service developing internal guidelines on issuing warnings, I found that guidance was of limited value in this case.

“To its credit the service recognised this. I have recommended it reviews this policy and have provided some guidance on what I expect it to cover.”

The IGIS report said there intelligence service should have consulted better with police, which also had “an interest in the operation”.

“I identified a need for the NZSIS to develop shared operating procedures with the NZ Police on their respective roles in relation to warnings, Horsley said.

“The NZSIS’s relationship with the NZ Police is particularly important and warrants this extra level of understanding.

Horsley said planning for the warning was “reasonably thorough” and recognised the uniqueness of the operation.

“I found, however, that there were some deficiencies in pre-operation consultation with other domestic agencies.

“The way in which the service consulted others meant it was not as well-informed as it could have been on the risks involved from the perspective of other agencies.

“These risks were mitigated somewhat by how the operation was carried out. However, similar operations in the future would be better served by more formal and robust consultation.”

The Inspector-General has recommended the NZSIS engage with relevant agencies to “develop arrangements for how they will cooperate in these situations”.

He also recommended the service provide information on its website about when and how it may issue warnings.

An unclassified version of the Inspector-General’s report has been publicly released and provided to the Minister responsible for the Service, Hon Andrew Little, with a more detailed classified version provided to the Service.