Justice Minister Kiri Allan stops $120 payment for legal aid lawyers on early guilty plea

Justice Minister Kiri Allan had paused a controversial scheme which gives lawyers who act for low-income people a financial incentive to encourage an early plea, asking officials to “go back to the drawing board” for solutions to ease the growing backlog at the courts.

Duty lawyers have been paid an extra $120 per case on top of their usual hourly rate if their client admits guilt and is sentenced at the first opportunity.

The scheme, operating in Christchurch, Hutt Valley and Hamilton district courts, was due to be rolled out nation-wide. It was labelled “profoundly unethical” by a defence lawyer and prompted fears of unethical behaviour.

The Ministry of Justice said it has not been abused, however, Allen said she had met with officials on Monday as it was an issue she was “displeased” and “fundamentally concerned” about.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan is concerned about the scheme to pay legal aid lawyers for early guilty please from their clients. (File photo)

“Anything that could be perceived to be that there is an advantage from entering a guilty plea at first appearance, that is something that I think is quite an overreach and under-performance of policy design,” she said.

Officials had developed the project while working with lawyers to try and reduce delays in the courts.

It involved extra payments for “higher duties”, including $70 per case for assisting a defendant to enter pleas, and $120 per case for assisting a defendant to enter pleas and be sentenced on the same day, or getting the charges withdrawn. It is only a guilty plea that can lead to a sentencing.

Allan said the policy wasn’t acceptable.

“I don’t think we have got the balance right, I don't think that’s acceptable,” she said.

“I am pleased to hear from officials they will be going back to the drawing board and there will be a cessation immediately on the practice.”