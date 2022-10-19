National releases 'bold, new' social investment approach, Government calls it a 'rehash'

Nicola Willis wants to create a social investment model “that will change the lives of New Zealanders with the greatest needs”.

National has released its “bold new approach” to social investment, promising data-driven decisions that will benefit New Zealanders most at need.

But the Government says it’s just a rehash of old policies that haven’t worked.

National deputy Nicola Willis gave a nod to Sir Bill English during her speech on Wednesday in Wellington, figuratively in terms of reigniting the former prime minister’s social investment policy and literally because he was sitting in the audience.

Speaking at Victoria University, Willis said she wanted results that count – promising to make use of data and evidence, while taking a ‘people and outcomes focus’ to improve social outcomes.

Sir Bill English. (File photo)

She wanted to “take power away from the centre and give it back to the grassroots”.

Willis promised to stop the expansion of “Wellington-based bureaucracy” by replacing the Social Wellbeing Agency with the Social Investment Agency (a return to its former name), while using it as a “treasure-trove of data” across Government for programme decisions and analysis on investments.

It will “identify, fund and scale up the actions that will have the most positive impact on people in the long run,” Willis said. “It will make use of sophisticated data and evaluation approaches to identify what works and, crucially, what doesn’t.”

It would support a Social Investment Fund that would “invest in programmes that will change the lives of New Zealanders with the greatest needs”.

“It will have a range of investment options available to it including social impact bonds, social outcome contracts and other innovative ways of investing in longer-term outcomes for people,” Willis said.

She hoped the fund would be so effective that New Zealanders might choose to invest in it. It would receive initial funding from Government, then be topped up from diverted funding from areas delivering “disappointing social impact evaluations”.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson criticised National's proposal.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson called the plan a rehash of Sir Bill English’s previous policies.

“It's yet another unfunded promise from the National Party. They want to cut taxes for the wealthiest New Zealanders, but they also want to increase spending, but they say they're not going to increase debt.

“That's the Bermuda Triangle of fiscal policy. And I would have thought they might have learned from (UK prime minister) Liz Truss by now.

“When it comes to social investment bonds, they didn't really go anywhere,” he said, adding that it “failed spectacularly”.

The Social Welfare Agency wouldn’t comment on Willis’ plans, nor her on comments that it was “sadly depowered”, pointing to its webpage for more information about its work.

Max Rashbrooke attended Nicola Willis' speech in Wellington.

Economic inequality writer Max Rashbrooke​ described Willis’ speech as bringing back to life Sir Bill English’s social investment ideas “right down to restoring the Social Investment Agency he created”.

“Social investment isn't a bad idea. It’s really just about measuring which Government programmes are effective... and funding the ones that are.” But, it can have pitfalls, he said.

He questioned whether making decisions based largely on available data could be problematic. He said it could lead to a prioritisation of programmes that return immediate results that could “look like a quick win”, over programmes that may be valuable in the long run, but may not show up in data as swiftly.

Professor Mike O’Brien of the Child Poverty Action Group said the difficulty with the social investment approach is that it is very targeted and individualised and runs the risk of creating stigma.

“It’s a sort of approach that has a simple, seductive appeal. Doing it on that narrow targeted approach... is probably more dangerous than helpful.”

David Seymour supported the idea of private investment of public services.

ACT leader David Seymour said any potential social-donation model should not be seen as a negative.

“More generally, social investment under Bill English was the best policy that never happened. And when you look under the hood, really it's just, use good data to target interventions to the right people at the right time.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said there was a lot of philanthropy, charitable trusts and foundations that want to invest in community organisations to create better outcomes.

“It's not a radical concept.”