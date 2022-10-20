Ardern to travel to Antarctica for two days on the ice

The development of New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica dates from 1957, with decades of alterations and additions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will fly to Antarctica next week to mark 65 years of Scott Base by spending two days on the ice.

Ardern will leave for the frozen continent on Tuesday, October 25 and return on Friday, October 28, as the first full season of Antarctic research starts after two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Antarctica is part of New Zealand’s heritage and future and we’re committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation,” Ardern said in a statement on Thursday.

“Globally significant research is also carried out by New Zealanders there and we’re committed to that essential research through the Antarctic Science Platform and other research investments.

“Antarctic research is urgently needed to understand past and future climates, how we are affecting Antarctica, and how Antarctica will affect us.”

Ardern would see research and environment protection efforts first-hand, the statement said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will head to Antarctica next week.

Co-operation between New Zealand and its Antarctic neighbour, the United States, would also feature during the trip.

“Co-operation in Antarctica and in the Antarctic Treaty System is more important than ever as we tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“It’s also becoming an increasingly contested region where we must maintain and protect the integrity of this fragile part of the world,” she said.

New Zealand holds a territorial claim in Antarctica.

Supplied An image of the proposed upgraded Scott Base.

The Government has committed $344 million to redeveloping Scott Base, a project expected to be finished in 2028.

Other countries also have projects to improve their claim on the continent.

China has been building a fifth base, the United States has commissioned six icebreaker vessels, and Australia has proposed a new airfield.