Major change coming to how Kiwis pay for public transport

Transport Minister Michael Wood announces major changes to the way people pay for public transport.

Major changes will be rolled out to the way Kiwis pay for public transport across the country, including a single electronic payment card and the option to tap on with a phone.

Transport Minister Michael Wood made the announcement at Auckland’s central train hub, Britomart, on Friday morning.

He said the new technology would mean when travelling to a new town, people could “pay using what’s already in their pocket, rather than having to buy a transit card specific to that region or fumble for cash”.

They would also be able to pay for bus, train and ferry trips using contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Wood said it was “one of the most significant announcements for the future of public transport in Aotearoa New Zealand for many years”.

“To encourage public transport as the preferred travel choice for more people, more often, we must invest in modern technologies to improve the customer experience,” he said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Minister for Transport Michael Wood unveiled a new public transport payment system on Friday morning in Auckland.

“This is going to be a very very very significant step forward.”

A major perk of the system was that when users swiped on, they would automatically get the best deal possible on that given day, Wood said.

The participating areas are Auckland, greater Wellington, Canterbury, Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Gisborne, Manawatū-Whanganui, Hawkes Bay, Nelson, Otago and Invercargill.

The new system would be rolled out across the country in stages, starting with Canterbury in 2024.

Cubic, an American public transport company, would be delivering the technology.

Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie said the service would provide better data on how New Zealanders were travelling – enabling better targeted services.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie was part of the signing ceremony on Friday morning.

“We get lower cost and efficiency.”

The public would also be able to move between different modes of transport seamlessly, she said, without all the different types of tickets.

The unveiling ended with a signing ceremony between Minister Wood, Waka Kotahi and Cubic.

The idea of a single payment card has been around since 2009. Auckland’s AT HOP system, launched in 2012, was intended to be the basis for such a system, but was snubbed by other regions.

Waka Kotahi footed about half of AT HOP’s $100 million cost, a choice that saw Auckland send the Wellington-based Snapper system packing, prompting threats of a lawsuit that never eventuated.

However, the next step for the French Thales technology system was blocked by Wellington Regional Council, where the Snapper system already had a stronghold on the city’s buses.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff People will now be able to use the same card to tap onto buses, trains and ferries throughout the country. (File photo)

The decision to create a new nationwide system went through several iterations, with delays and a diversion to create a simpler BeeCard system for smaller centres.

A consultants’ report in October 2019 was scathing and largely blamed Waka Kotahi for the delays, citing "unfocused" leadership.

In 2018, Auckland Transport agreed to eventually join the new system, but as delays dragged on, a consequence was the city deciding to halt investing in new features such as credit card payment, because of the limited life of the Thales system.

Absent from Friday morning’s announcement was Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown, who declined to attend.

A spokesperson for the mayor described the announcement as “an Auckland Transport thing”.

Brown earlier called for Auckland Transport’s board to resign, with its chairperson, Adrienne Young-Cooper, doing so on the day he was elected.

He has not yet met the agency's leadership or scheduled a meeting.