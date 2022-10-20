ACC framework changing to better support women

Senior ministers have signed off on a new ACC framework hoped to ensure women are better covered if they get sick or injured from their work, as part of efforts to modernise the corporation.

As a result, the list of occupational diseases covered will be regularly updated based on evidence of chronic illness caused through workplace exposure to harmful environments.

The list is currently based on a list from the International Labour Organisation, which has not been updated since 2010.

ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the regular review framework would take gender into account and improve understanding of how occupational diseases impact different population groups in New Zealand.

“We know that for various reasons, women, Māori, Pacific and disabled people don’t receive the same support through the scheme, despite paying the same percentage of their wages and salary in levies as everyone else.”

Sepuloni said the Government began its journey to “rebalance” the corporation last month, when it extended cover to birth injuries and reviewed the Accredited Employers programme, which meant employers must be accredited to hire migrant labour.

The new framework would “guide a fresh look at what occupational diseases should be covered in the year 2022 and beyond”, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will be responsible for using this review framework to update the list of occupational diseases covered by ACC.

An example of a work-related gradual process injury listed in Schedule 2 is lung cancer or mesothelioma diagnosed as caused by working with asbestos. MBIE will provide advice to the Minister for ACC on whether a review is needed every five years.

It will engage with Māori, disabled people, unions, businesses and medical experts, and prepare a consultation document seeking submissions on diseases that might be included in the list.