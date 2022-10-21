'Shocking' turnover in public servants a warning to Government, union says

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins talks about turnover in the public sector. (Video first published in September 2022)

New Zealand’s “shocking” turnover in the public service is a serious warning to the Government, its union says, pointing to the Covid pay restraint as a large contributor.

Public Service Association national secretary Kerry Davies said turnover of civil servants hit 17.3% in the 2021/22 year, according to data the Public Service Commission released on Thursday.

“The Government has an opportunity to address this situation,” Davies said. “To recognise we’re in extraordinary times. To address the serious recruitment and retention situations.

”We know of cases of burnout, of excessive hours being worked just to keep delivering the same number of services. This is across the public service from hospitals through to community corrections.”

There was a 3.7% increase to public servants’ pay overall, with median salaries going up by 3.3%.

One in six in the public service workforce earned under $60,000 a year. The average turnover the previous year was 10.5%, 10.1% in 2020 and 11.8% in 2019.

Davies said there had not been any offers on the table within collective agreements that came close to meeting cost of living increases.

“This is an urgent need now.

“In any business if nearly one in five of your workers left in any one year you would be asking some serious questions about your pay and working conditions.

“Some of this is clearly pent-up turnover post-Covid, but it underlines how far in a tight labour market public service pay has fallen behind the private sector."

Questions were raised in 2021 whether the public service could cope with ambitious reforms in health, water infrastructure, local government and housing as well as changes to immigration and climate change policy.

It comes as more workers in New Zealand are looking to industrial action, with nurses at three private hospitals and bus drivers in Christchurch the latest looking for better pay and conditions.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins said he thought the turnover rate was starting to stabilise.

“We're seeing high turnover rates elsewhere. When you got very low unemployment, people move around jobs more than when unemployment is higher.”

The Government announced pay restraint in 2020 – meaning many public servants would receive nil or minimal increases. The pay restraint was due to be reviewed before the end of the year. In addition, the Government is currently negotiating a proposal from unions of a whole public service pay rise to deal with cost of living pressures.

National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said the turnover rate was incredibly concerning.

“There's more churn, that's more cost, it's less continuity. And that's going to cost the taxpayer ultimately more money at the end of the day.”

He said it was likely due to the competitive environment around employment, “partially because the government's not actually able to hold on people... churn in between departments and I think partially because that they're just changing jobs to get pay rises”.

Brown said it seemed people were getting around the pay restraint anyway.

Hannah Cameron of the Public Service Commission said turnover was a challenge that businesses across New Zealand were facing.

“Tight labour market conditions have come about from high demand for labour and low unemployment, amplified by the borders being closed until July this year.”

Stats NZ’s figures for June 2020/21 showed turnover for New Zealand was at the highest levels since 2018 at 17.1%.

That includes industries such as mining, tobacco, food and beverage service which had higher turnover rates than average.

ACT leader David Seymour said he was not surprised with the high turnover rate.

“You've got out of control inflation, you've got caps on public sector salaries. The only way to get a higher pay rate therefore is to change your job,” Seymour said.

“It's an unintended consequence of a series of policies that don't make sense.”

It comes as Fair Pay Agreement legislation makes its way through the House, likely to become law in the coming weeks.

It would boost unions’ ability to compel employers to engage in collective bargaining and increase their institutional clout.