Trevor Mallard takes parting shot at 'lazy, petty' Opposition leaders

Trevor Mallard has bowed out of Parliament with a final speech to the House saying Opposition leaders have become “lazy, petty” debaters and the “era of sweeping matters under the carpet is coming to an end”.

“I’ve always had poor popularity ratings, and never got too anxious about it. I accept that I’m not a good politician. I closed over 200 schools,” Mallard said, in a valedictory speech on Thursday afternoon.

“I will never forget being ridiculed by members opposite for undertaking to partner with RocketLab. I was described as a space cadet.”

Mallard resigned as Parliament’s Speaker in August and ended a near four decade long career as a Labour MP on Thursday afternoon. A polarising Speaker, a dedicated Labour minister, and a party attack dog in the House, he was the longest serving MP in the House.

The public galleries were full of supporters. Labour Party and Green MPs turned out in force, and a scant collection of National and ACT MPs remained in the House to watch.

“Others will judge whether New Zealand is a more inclusive, prosperous and better country and my role in that. But looking around me, I know that the people who are here will make it better in the future.”

Mallard spoke of arriving at Parliament on his first day, and coming across Prime Minister Robert Muldoon in a corridor.

His 2-year-old daughter, Beth, called out: “Daddy, daddy, there is piggy Muldoon.”

Mallard, giving an impression of Muldoon’s now-famous slurring voice, said the prime minister responded: “What’s your name little girl?”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Former speaker Trevor Mallard talks during special sitting in the House of Representatives debating chamber at Parliament House in Wellington. (File photo)

As Speaker, Mallard led a review of Parliament’s culture. In his speech, he thanked Ardern – the Labour colleague which had “made the biggest difference” – for setting clear expectations for MPs.

“The era of sweeping matters under the carpet is coming to an end,” he said.

He said Ardern’s competence was a contrast to the “lazy, petty high-school debating style” that Opposition leaders have deployed in the house.

“With the exception of John Key everyone who has assumed that role in the last quarter of a century has seemingly lost the ability to listen in the House and respond with spontaneity and nimbleness,” he said.

Reform isn’t hard, Mallard said, giving his recommendations: The Government should provide advances to beneficiaries to help with house deposits, KiwiSaver should be bolstered by raising the employer’s contribution, and the Reserve Bank should be able to tackle inflation by turning up or down the contributions to Kiwisaver.

He was critical of Parliament’s select committees, in which MPs scrutinise Government legislation, as he said some had become “rubber stamps” for Governments, and he inferred that minister’s offices had too much influence on the cross-party committee.

“Submitters to committees need to know that their submissions will be treated on their merits by committees and not vetoed by a political adviser in a minister’s office who is often breaching privilege by merely being in possession of committee material.”

