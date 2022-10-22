Emergency housing 'full' in Wellington as Government faces 'unprecedented challenge'

A new laundromat and shower in a van offers dignity to homeless people and others in hardship, and launched in Christchurch in May. (This video was first published on 23 May 2022.)

The Government is spending more money on supporting those suffering from homelessness but people working on the frontline say acute workforce shortages, a chronic lack of housing, and an increase in mental illness is hampering efforts.

Emergency housing is full in the capital, Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says, while high rents, a shortage of public housing and soaring food inflation has made life even harder for families already struggling.

This is despite a $75 million investment into Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson’s $300m Homeless Action Plan to better support young people this year.

“Emergency housing is harder to access for people, [for] transitional housing, what we are finding it’s harder to house a cohort of people ... we haven’t got referral pathways at the moment because the system is full,” he said.

“Some days it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

It comes as a six-monthly report into progress on the three-year plan, first introduced in February 2020, finds the Government has met all its targets up until August.

Edridge said he hadn’t seen any improvement and instead felt there was less capacity in system.

Its $75m allocation in Budget 2022 included $25m for the provision of kaupapa Māori support services and $20m for the expansion of youth-focused transitional housing places, $20m for the design and delivery of a new supported accommodation service for youth with higher and more complex needs, and $10m for homelessness outreach services.

Edridge said the Mission was employing more speciality staff to help people with complex mental health needs, a factor that was cropping up more regularly for those seeking support.

Families “living life on the edge” were struggling “enormously”, he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the rising cost of living for the people he serves is catastrophic.

“They have higher costs for basics.”

Community agencies were “doing the best they can” but were unable to find staff or enough accommodation.

Davidson said the sector faces an “unprecedented challenge”, including extra pressure from high construction and labour costs which are driving up inflation and making it harder to build houses, although the Government had increased from building about 1500 houses a year, to 2000.

Successive governments had failures to build enough social housing or to view housing as a human right, she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson says there is an “unprecedented challenge” in housing. (File photo)

Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt agrees, this week conceding the commission has failed to hold successive Governments to account for their failures over housing but launching a big push now.

Davidson said there were also shortages across the entire care workforce.

Researcher Max Rashbrooke said there were more than 40,000 people who were homeless, although the data wasn’t complete.

He said Davidson was correct to claim there had been a neglect of public housing, and about 20,000 more state houses were needed.