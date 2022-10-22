Greens call on Government to take harsher stance on Iranian regime

The Green Party wants the Government to impose more sanctions and restrictions on Iran to support and help protect “the brave Iranian activists who are fighting to bring meaningful change in their country”.

Green Party foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman​ said the “women-led revolution in Iran is an historic struggle for women’s rights and democratic freedom”.

“We will continue to use our freedom to raise the voices of Iranians fighting for women’s rights and democracy in the face of brutal violence by the Iranian regime. We call on the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand to take action with our friends and allies in the international community.”

Protests have been held at Parliament this month, calling for the Government to take a stronger stance on Iran in light of the turmoil that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini​​, who died in custody last month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has been consistent on Iran.

ACT deputy Brooke van Velden questioned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House on Tuesday on her statements on Iran.

“We have been raising the issue around women's rights in Iran, for instance, in the Human Rights Council in 2021,” Ardern said. “It has not just been in more recent times that we have raised those concerns.”

“We will continue to raise those concerns, be it through international forum or directly with those representatives who are here”

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government continues to call for restraint in responding to demonstrations in Iran.

A spokesperson for Nanaia Mahuta says the Government continues to call for restraint in responding to demonstrations in Iran.

”We have been unequivocal, since September, that the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody requires an independent and credible investigation. We also remain concerned about the ongoing treatment of women and girls in Iran, and continue to call for protection of women’s rights and freedom of expression,” the spokesperson said.

“These messages and strong concerns have also been clearly conveyed to Iran, through the Iranian Ambassador in Wellington and our Embassy [Ambassador] in Tehran.”

Ghahraman said New Zealand should introduce legislation similar to the specific sanctioning of Russia, as the country does not have an autonomous sanction regime, or designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

Canada sanctioned members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier this month, while UK and the EU agreed recently to new sanctions on Iran over drones supplied to Russia, according to reports.

New Zealand already has sanctions on Iran via the UN Security Council, that came into force in 2016 with an arms embargo, an asset freeze and a travel ban of some people among the regulations in place.

David Seymour wants the Prime Minister to "use her full voice" on calling out the situation in Iran.

ACT leader David Seymour called the regime “outright misogyny on a national scale”, calling on the Iranian Ambassador to be called in by either Mahuta or the prime minister.

“New Zealand is in a difficult position because our initiatives are largely symbolic, but we can't afford to be the weakest link in the west.”

He said the Government should be considering helping women at risk who needed to escape and if they could be given refuge in New Zealand.

“I’d like to see our Prime Minster use her full voice. When she wants to she can attract global attention with her statements.”

Anna Cusack of Amnesty International Aotearoa called on the Government “to do all that it can to support the development of an independent UN mechanism to ensure that those who have committed atrocities are held to account”.

She said that could have investigative, reporting and accountability functions to address the “gross human rights violations committed in Iran”.