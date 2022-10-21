Labour and National's competing realities: Is the economy going badly or not?

The party's finance spokesperson took aim at Labour's economic policy in a speech at the National Party Conference on Saturday.

ANALYSIS: If there is one thing Labour and National will not agree on, it is whether the economy is good or bad at the moment.

The battle lines were drawn in the House this week. National, led by finance spokesperson Nicola Willis, continued to paint a picture of dark economic disarray, with average mortgage repayments hiked up by hundreds of dollars.

Finance Minister Grant Roberston was able to point to low unemployment, high wage growth, and Government support through fuel tax cuts, and half-price public transport fares.

He says New Zealand’s economy is going well when compared to those overseas and amid a troubled international environment as a result of Russian’s war on Ukraine, Covid recovery and the worsening China-US relationship.

But it is small solace to an electorate bearing the cost of a volatile global market, spending more for essential items, watching their KiwiSaver balances drop, and seeing the value of their homes go down while their interest rates go up.

Much of this is out of Labour’s control, but nonetheless it is politically terrible for the Government.

It gives opposition parties momentum, and is likely to be a key factor determining how people vote in the next election – more so if the issue is still causing pain this time next year.

Stats NZ reported on Tuesday that inflation remains high at 7.2%, wreaking pain and distress on every household. The Reserve Bank will have its last interest-rate review for the year next month, and higher rates are likely to come sooner rather than later.

The main drivers of inflation in the September quarter were housing and household utilities. Prices have been pushed up by supply chain issues, labour costs and higher demand in the sector.

The headline figure – marginally lower than for the previous quarter – means inflation is sticking around, and may not have peaked. Some economists are even predicting there could be another peak yet to come. The issue falls cleanly in National’s favour, and lays foundations for its case as a credible alternative to Labour.

Labour will also feel the pressure to explain its economic plans to an electorate increasingly grumpy over high costs.

Labour’s counterpoints are limited. More targeted support for people on middle and low incomes through another cost-of-living payment may drive inflation higher, and in reality doesn’t particularly help struggling households who have lost a significant amount of spending power.

It can point to its past performance, but big spendups on health haven’t improved frontline services yet, and many of its projects are likely to balloon in cost before the end of the year because of the inflationary environment.

It can continue to draw links between the UK Conservative Party’s disastrous and now-reversed tax cut plans, and National’s tax cut policy, and hope it gets some cut-through.

Liz Truss served as UK prime minister for 45 days before stepping down on Friday, largely as a result of the political fallout from her unfunded tax cut proposals, which serves as a cautionary tale for National.

The plans provoked a turbulent reaction from financial markets, which weakened public finances and made people’s mortgages more expensive.

Robertson pointed to the UK’s financial meltdown as a warning against tax cuts, in response to National’s calls for tax relief.

Labour will need to engender a weariness over National’s fiscal policies. National still holds the default position in the public’s consciousness as better on the economy than Labour, but the catastrophic $4 billion fiscal hole in its 2020 economic plan will also cause headaches for the party, especially on the campaign trail. It all but tanked National’s election bid in 2020.

Robertson can highlight economic growth that is slow and solid, but which recovered quickly from the pandemic.

Still, the tough economic environment gives National endless opportunities to accuse the Government of mismanaging the economy.

It is easy to lob stones from the opposition seats, but the closer an election looms the more National MPs will find themselves under pressure to show their fully costed alternatives.

It is a legitimate question to ask, but National says it cannot accurately cost its policies before the pre-election fiscal update – which will not be provided until a month before an election.

Willis is highly competent, capable and a credible public speaker, and Labour would be ill-advised to underestimate her.

But National faces the practical disadvantage of having only about 20 full-time employees in its leader’s office, up against the full machinery of government.

Willis announced this week that the party would create a social investment fund, through which private philanthropists would contribute to delivering social services, so they would not be provided by the state alone.

The concept is in line with previous pilots Sir Bill English tried to set up before Labour and NZ First edged National out of government. The framework is already in use in the Whānau Ora model, where some of its delivery is done by charities.

But the blending of state funding and philanthropy has raised eyebrows, especially since it is impossible to know its significance – or otherwise – without knowing how much National would invest in the scheme.

It has also raised broader questions about National’s proposed direction, and about what programmes it would seek to fund from donations. Relying on the generosity of the wealthy gives the scheme some insecurity, and poses more questions than answers.

National also has the challenge of seeking public trust after years of internal ructions and disunity. Many of the characters embroiled in its backstabbing and infighting are still in its caucus, and even though it appears to have found an equilibrium, the approximate 12 months to the next election is a long time in politics.

If economic conditions soften and public grumpiness subsides, the momentum and unity the party now has may crumple.

But National has next year to cement its claim as a credible alternative to Labour, and the high cost of living sets favourable conditions for its arguments.