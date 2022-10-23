Nelson MP Rachel Boyack's Plain Language Bill passes into law

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack sponsored the Plain Language Bill, which has passed into law.

A bill to promote the use of plain language in official documents and websites has passed into law.

The Plain Language Bill, Nelson MP Rachel Boyack’s first member’s​ bill, passed its third reading in Parliament on Wednesday and received the Royal assent on Friday.

Boyack said the new Plain Language Act would not take effect for another six months to give the Public Service Commissioner time to issue plain language guidelines to government agencies.

Under the new law, public service agencies and Crown agents will be required to communicate in “a clear and concise way that is understandable”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The Clerk of the House David Wilson, and Alyson Groves, from the House office, in September 2021 during the drawing of members’ bills from the biscuit tin in Parliament.

“Much of the information we receive as members of the public from government departments uses complicated language, jargon and unnecessary acronyms,” Boyack said. “This is a common-sense change that will make engaging with the public sector simpler for New Zealanders.”

Some constituents had visited Boyack’s office, seeking help to understand a government document. At times, even the MP’s team were left scratching their heads and had to contact the sender for help in understanding the document.

“Sometimes, it can be quite hard to decipher, especially for people with English as a second language.”

Under the new law, public agencies will appoint plain language officers, a feature that has come under attack by National’s Simeon Brown. He referred to them as “the plain language police” with “clipboards and their little white coats, running around, looking over the shoulders of all the public servants”.

Brown said National would repeal the “stupid piece of legislation” if it came into government.

Boyack labelled the concerns about the plain language officers as scaremongering. She imagined plain language officers would work much like privacy officers. Agencies with communications teams may already have someone working in the role, checking that plain language was being used in the agency’s communications.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown has called the Plain Language Bill a “stupid piece of legislation”.

The use of plain language could reduce the number of people contacting call centres to check the meaning of a document.

“There are cost savings to be made from being clear at the beginning,” Boyack said.

Based on the United States Plain Writing Act of 2010, the Plain Language Bill was plucked from Parliament's “biscuit tin” in September 2021. It was originally drafted by Labour’s Chris Hipkins in 2012 and then passed through several hands awaiting its turn in the ballot.

Boyack, a first-term Labour MP, was asked to take it on at the beginning of the year.

Few members’ bills become law, with most not passing the first reading. The Plain Language Bill drew a “higher than normal” number of submissions, Boyack said.

“The vast majority were in favour.”