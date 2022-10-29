'Timing is everything': The rise of aspiring politician James Meager

National Party's Candidate for Rangitata, James Meager speaks about his upbringing and the importance of being transparent.

His first memory is of police coaxing him out from under a bed. Now James Meager, who grew up in a Timaru state house, wants to be Rangitata's next MP.

The 35-year-old last month secured the National Party nomination for the seat, once considered a veritable lock by the party until claimed by Labour’s Jo Luxton in 2020.

But just who is James Meager?

Well, for one, he is conscious of his past, partly because of what surfaced with National's Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, who was reinstated as a caucus member after an investigation into allegations he attacked a younger student at high school.

READ MORE:

* Christina Ricci marries hairdresser Mark Hampton 2 months after announcing pregnancy

* 'Disrespectful on so many levels': Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt

* Fuel retailer apologises for advertising incorrect price



“To what extent are the things you did when you are a teenager, or at university, are you held accountable for them now,” Meager asks.

He is upfront about the time he woke up to find a letter delivered to his room at Selwyn College, in Dunedin, while he was a second year student.

The letter requested he leave the college that day, following an incident the previous night when he threw a drink over a student, frying their laptop.

Meager is upfront about his time at university, describing himself as loud-mouthed, obnoxious and opinionated.

Some of that behaviour came after drinking alcohol – which incidentally he hasn’t touched for two years – and included sleeping in people’s gardens rather than walking home after a night of binge-drinking in his high school days.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National's new candidate for Rangitata, James Meager, pictured in Timaru on Thursday.

“I did grow-up in an environment where alcohol was a problem.”

He grew up in south Timaru, with the Road Knights around the corner and cousins in the Mongrel Mob.

“I think about that sometimes, whether there is a thing in my life that made me go down one pathway and not the other,” he says.

“My first living memory is being sort of coaxed out from underneath the bed by a police officer.”

His parents separated when he was 4, and his mother left to raise three kids, of which he was the eldest.

Meager (Ngāi Tahu) says his upbringing shaped his political views, and he believes in the Government providing a safety net for situations like what his mum experienced.

“She never complained about what she didn’t have.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Meager was raised by his mum in a state house in Timaru.

“She always made sure we had food on the table, clothes on our back and that we always went to school.”

While he’s always had a great relationship with his mother, he was estranged from his dad during his teenage years.

Meager says he struggled to connect with what it meant to be Māori, and still to this day people say to him: “You don’t look Māori.”

He often wonders it means to look or sound Māori, especially in New Zealand in 2022.

“Just because I don't fit someone else’s stereotype of what a Māori looks or acts like, doesn't mean that is not who I am.”

He doesn’t feel defined by his whakapapa, on either his mother or his dad’s side, but rather how he was raised.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Meager studied law and politics at the University of Otago.

A key driver for his politics was “how to give kids growing up the best possible chance”.

“We were never in poverty, but we were just in a situation where we didn’t have an upbringing that you felt proud or quite comfortable about bringing friends over.”

It was a source of pride that his mother was later able to buy the state house he grew up in.

At Timaru Boys’ High School, Meager became not only the head boy but also the dux and was in the 1st XV. Soon university would beckon, but not without the financial assistance of some scholarships, including from his iwi.

He went to the University of Otago with the intention of becoming a doctor, but he ended up having “a lot more fun than study”.

He recalls helping some mates study for their law test, and realising that was the career for him. He graduated in 2012 with degrees in law and politics.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Meager is a former head boy and dux of Timaru Boys’ High School.

It was in the Labour stronghold of Dunedin where Meager became interested in politics, becoming the Māori representative and finance and services officer on the Otago University Students’ Association.

He later helped on the 2011 campaign for Dunedin-based list MP Michael Woodhouse, and then ran Woodhouse’s campaign in 2014.

After university, he worked for the Dunedin-based Māori Health Workforce Development Unit, which offered programmes for Māori students to enter health professional programmes.

The number of Maori medical students doubled during his time there, “and keeps on going up”.

Meager later headed to Wellington. He managed Chris Bishop’s parliamentary office, then worked for Paula Bennett and the leader of the Opposition, before deciding for “a change of pace” after three years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Meager in his branded ute, campaigning to take back the Rangitata seat for National.

He returned to law, working at high profile legal firm Simpson Grierson, where he specialised in public constitutional law.

He notes July 1, 2020, is when he last touched alcohol, after he turned up to work hungover.

It was a “wake-up call” for an inspiring politician, he says.

Meager has also changed from the self-described obnoxious, loud-mouth libertarian of his university days.

“You need limited government not minimal government,” he says, describing himself now as “a principled pragmatist”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Meager, a Timaru boy at heart, always wanted to return to the South Island, he says.

He thinks of his mum, who has worked as a teacher aide, a cleaner and now at a Timaru supermarket.

“It is quite embarrassing really, but the last pay rise I got was probably more than what she earns, which really says a lot about how we value people in society.”

He always wanted to return south and to eventually become the electorate MP for Rangitata, which includes the towns of Ashburton, Timaru and Temuka.

“I love home,” he says.

“I’m a big Timaru boy and I live in Ashburton, so I'm becoming a big Mid Cantebury boy as well.”

SUPPLIED Meager is a rugby fan, but won’t reveal whether he supports South Canterbury or Mid Canterbury – both teams pictured here in action from South Canterbury's 2022 Heartland Championship rugby win over Mid Canterbury in Ashburton.

Ever the budding politician, the former South Canterbury under-18 rugby player won't disclose who he supported when South Canterbury played Mid Canterbury for the Heartland Championship earlier this month. He ended up wearing a scarf for each of the rival teams.

But Meager, who bought a house with his sister to renovate in Timaru, had no plans to stand for Parliament so soon after returning to the heartland.

He fast tracked his political plans when National’s Andrew Falloon resigned as Rangitata MP after it was revealed he’d sent an indecent image to a young woman, and the party then lost the seat to Labour.

“Timing is everything.”

Meager says he was upfront with the party’s selection panel about his past, and knew some would draw parallels with Uffindell and what happened at Selwyn.

“’Dumb young guy gets kicked out of educational facility’ ... people will draw those parallels.”

Meager is already interacting with those in his electorate, and recently met for coffee with a left-leaning woman following an online discussion about public transport.

“I think she realised that we have a lot more in common than what we do that separates us.”

Communicating with people online puts people at risk of sounding patronising, and Meager is putting his efforts into meeting people face-to-face, he says.

“I prefer this because it is worth putting an hour into someone. It may be the only hour they ever get with a politician in their life.”