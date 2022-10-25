Women outnumber men in Parliament for first time, as new MP Soraya Peke-Mason sworn in

Peke-Mason replaces Trevor Mallard, who stepped down from Parliament to take up a diplomatic posting.

For the first time, there are more women than men in New Zealand’s Parliament after the newest MP was sworn in.

New Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason​ was sworn in on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Peke-Mason said while today is “a special day for me, it’s historic for New Zealand”.

She said she felt privileged and honoured to be in Parliament and to serve her country.

According to the UN in September, 26% of parliamentarians around the world were women, with only five countries having 50% or more women in their lower or single House.

Conservation Minister Poto Williams said it was a momentous occasion – “I'm very, very proud of the fact that we've reached it.”

“Let's hope that we grow on this, that we go from strength to strength and this is not the end.

“That this actually paves the way for more women to come into Parliament.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Soraya Peke-Mason is set to give her maiden speech.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis said she had always liked the 40-40-20 rule – whereby boards and organisations are encouraged to have 40% women, 40% men and 20% of any gender.

When asked if she wanted that rule to be encouraged in National, Willis said she thought political parties should all aspire to represent the country.

“That means achieving diversity of experience, skill, knowledge, ethnicity, gender and the different world views that different experiences brings. Certainly that's National’s goal.”

Prior to Peke-Mason’s swearing in, Parliament held an equal number of men and women after Gaurav Sharma​announced his resignation last week – bringing the split down to 59-59. Peke-Mason’s arrival brings it to 60 women and 59 men.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis says she had always liked the 40-40-20 rule in Parliament.

The future split of Parliament will be dependent on the upcoming Hamilton West by-election, the seat left vacant by Sharma. Sharma already confirmed he’s running, National and Labour nominations will close tomorrow, and ACT will confirm on Sunday its intentions.

It comes as the Green Party puts pressure on the Government over its progress on pay transparency, accusing the Government of requesting advice it says MP Julie Anne Genter asked for five-years-ago.

The call comes after a Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission inquiry into the Pacific pay gap last week found that Pasifika women are the lowest income earners in New Zealand.

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti​ said what they asked for five-years-ago was if a pay transparency regime was needed.

“The answer was clearly yes.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says the work on pay transparency is an “an unacceptable delaying tactic”.

Tinetti said that advice then went to a select committee, which only reported back on that this year.

“Now we're working out the policy work that sits behind and what it will look like within the New Zealand context.”

On introducing a pay transparency system, Tinetti said she was excited about the prospect of looking into it.

“I think it will make a difference, but we need to remember it as only one tool in the toolbox.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson called it an “an unacceptable delaying tactic”.

“There's no reason for us to continue getting advice. It's all there. We just need to make progress on paying women what they deserve.”

The Government marked the 50-year anniversary last Thursday since the Equal Pay Act was passed.

Dellwyn Stuart of MindTheGap said it was remarkable it was the first time in history New Zealand got to gender equality in Parliament.

“MindTheGap would like to see MPs focus with urgency on resolving the discrimination that results in pay gaps,” she said.

“Pay gaps hinder people’s ability to achieve their aspirations in life and retire well. We want to see the gender equality in Parliament, translate into gender equality in Aotearoa.”