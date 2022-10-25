National promises to reverse RNZ-TVNZ merger - but only if it's not too tricky

The National Party's broadcasting spokesperson, MP Melissa Lee, blasts the merger of RNZ and TVNZ.

National Party broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee is promising to reverse the planned merger of state broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ – but there’s a catch.

Lee made the promise during a Newshub Nation interview, saying she was convinced the proposed merger would be bad for media and freedom of the press. But she later backtracked, slightly, adding a significant caveat under questioning from reporters.

“I am going to reverse it,” she said, originally.

A bill to merge the two state broadcasters had been making its way through Parliament since June, with the Government hoping to have the legislation passed early next year.

All going to plan, former Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said the merger could be complete by July 2023.

The bill aimed to better position the state broadcasters for the multi-platform age. It would also reintroduce a public media charter, something that was removed from the TVNZ legislation during the previous National Government.

The public media charter would direct the new broadcaster, Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM), to commission and produce content focused on supporting healthy debate and reflecting New Zealand’s diversity.

But submissions on the bill have raised concerns about how it could impact the rest of the media sector, or could increase the state’s influence of media.

TVNZ boss Simon Power said the bill, in its current form, risked giving ministers “Muldoon-era” control over the public broadcaster.

However, he and RNZ boss Paul Thompson both told the select committee that change is needed – to give the public media entities greater scale to compete in the global media landscape.

Lee said she was initially open to supporting the bill, but after hearing concerns she had concluded the proposed merger was both wasteful and potentially damaging.

But after promising to reverse any merger, she avoided giving such a clear promise under further questioning on Tuesday.

She said she hoped the plan would be delayed, so that the broadcasters hadn’t been merged by the 2023 election.

And if the merger was already complete, she said she would still like to reverse it – but might not if it was too costly. She wouldn’t put a figure on how much National was willing to spend to reverse the merger.

“We will reverse it,” she said.

“But, well, you’ll have to think about it at the time. But the position is that we will reverse it because I don’t think it will have gone very far.”

Asked again on Tuesday if National was committing to reverse the media merger, she said: “The legislation is going to be passed by the time we actually come into Government anyway, right? So we’ve actually said we will reverse it.”

Lee had been critical of how much public funding the merged entity would receive, $326 million over three years. Although, part of the company would remain commercial, with the Treasury hoping it would also return $306 million in surplus.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson was approached for comment, but was not available to speak on Tuesday.