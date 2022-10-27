12 things the National Party says it will repeal, reverse and scrap

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on why a National government would repeal the Three Waters reform. Video first published in July 2022.

If elected, the National Party has promised to start off by repealing many of the laws and policies Labour ministers have spent their latest term trying to get in place.

The most recent vow comes as the Fair Pay Agreements Bill has its final reading in Parliament. The law will lead to industry-wide collective bargaining for some professions, rather than just workplaces.

It comes just days after National broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee said National wanted to reverse a proposed merger of RNZ and TVNZ. The two state broadcasters were set to merge mid-2023.

Here’s a list, to keep track of everything National has promised to repeal and reverse if it wins next year’s election:

1. The top income tax rate

Labour campaigned on and introduced a new top income tax rate of 39% for income above $180,000.

National has promised to get rid of it.

The tax rate affects fewer than 2% of taxpayers. In May, Treasury estimated this tax to be worth about $300 million annually.

National leader Christopher Luxon says the party will get rid of the Māori Health Authority.

2. The Māori Health Authority

When the Government restructured the health system in July, merging the district health boards into Health NZ, it also created the new Māori Health Authority.

Given Māori have worse health outcomes across almost all areas, health ministers argued an agency was needed to focus on fixing these inequities. The authority sits beside Health NZ, which runs the public health system for everyone, and a number of other organisations including the Public Health Agency and Cancer Control Agency.

At first, National was critical of establishing a Māori Health Authority, but it left the door open to supporting it.

Health spokesperson Shane Reti indicated, early this year, that it could survive a change of government if there was proof it had led to tangible benefits.

However, the party’s focus on so-called “co-governance” has increased since then. Speaking to party faithful in June, leader Christopher Luxon promised to close the Māori Health Authority if elected.

He said it was “creating different systems for Māori and non-Māori”.

Reti said the roles of the ministry could absorb the roles of the Māori Health Authority.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood says Fair Pay Agreements will bring "justice" to those who have experienced a race to the bottom on pay.

3. Fair Pay Agreements

The Fair Pay Agreements Act will force unions and employer associations to negotiate industry-wide agreements if 1000 or 10% of employees in a given sector initiate bargaining.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said the process would ensure fair working conditions for vulnerable workforces.

National’s workplace relations spokesperson Paul Goldsmith called it “mandatory union deals”, and said it would make businesses less competitive.

4. Three Waters

This week, Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson insisted Three Waters – the reform of the country’s drinking, waste and storm water systems – could be actioned before the election.

The reform would see the responsibility for managing water infrastructure transferred from councils to four new water management entities.

Robertson said the Government would “progress that as quickly as we can”. Labour has argued this proposal would ensure the country’s water infrastructure continued to operate, citing multiple examples where councils had failed to maintain clean drinking water or storm water capability.

Luxon said it was wrong to take control away from councils and promised to repeal Three Waters.

National's broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee blasts RNZ/TVNZ merger.

5. The RNZ-TVNZ merger

The Government is moving to merge state broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ into one public media corporation.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said a new multimedia public broadcaster was needed to compete in the globalised, multimedia age.

National’s broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee said the new entity would be bad for other media companies and freedom of the press.

6. The income insurance scheme

Robertson also said the Government planned to pass law by the election to shore up its plan to insure all New Zealanders against unemployment.

The income insurance scheme would run similar to ACC, where employers and employees pay a compulsory levy in return for the insurance.

The scheme was modelled off other social insurance schemes around the world, and would provide 80% of someone’s pay – up to $2000 a week – for up to six months after somebody loses their job.

National labelled it a “job’s tax”.

7. The Auckland Regional Fuel Tax

In 2018, the Labour-NZ First government passed a law to allow regional councils to introduce fuel taxes, to fund local infrastructure. Auckland Council was the only council to use the law to introduce a fuel tax.

Then-National leader Simon Bridges said the party would repeal the regional fuel tax law.

8. Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood has committed to building a rail system connecting Māngere and the airport to Auckland City. The Auckland Light Rail project was expected to cost at least $14 billion, using tunnels to run from Onehunga to the city.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said he would scrap the project – unless construction had already been contracted.

The Government plans to build tunnelled and above-ground light rail connecting Māngere to Auckland City.

9. The Three Strikes Repeal Bill

The Three Strikes law instructed judges to impose the harshest possible sentence on someone convicted for a third time of a serious offence.

It was repealed in August, after 10 years. Former Justice Minister Andrew Little said it had resulted in “absurd” sentences, with examples of relatively minor third strikes resulting in long prison sentences.

National justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith​ said he would reinstate the Three Strikes law.

10. The Bright Line Test extension

Last year, the Government doubled the “bright line test” – the test is effectively a capital gains tax on certain properties sold within 10 years of purchase. Houses captured by the test are taxed at 33%. The test doesn’t capture every residential house, with exclusions for new builds, owner occupied and inherited property.

National promised to reverse the change.

11. The Clean Car Discount

Earlier this year, people buying low emission or fully electric cars were eligible for a discount – which would be subsidised by a levy on cars that pollute more.

National labelled it a “ute tax” and promised to repeal it.

Former transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse also criticised it as a “reverse Robin Hood tax”, as it meant people able to afford more expensive EVs were benefiting the most.

12. The Plain Language Act

Labour backbencher Rachel Boyack succeeded in passing a bill to formally require government departments to communicate in plain English.

National public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said he would repeal the Plain Language Act.