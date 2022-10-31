By the numbers: Has Labour achieved its promises during five years in power?

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson wanted to talk about the highlights of Labour's five-years in Government, not so much the short-falls.

Labour has reached the five-year mark after making some big promises along the way.

The party campaigned on more police officers, 100,000 Kiwibuild homes, and far fewer children living in poverty.

“I’m proud of the record we’ve got. We want to lift the pace if we can,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said.

Here’s a look at how Labour is measuring up against some of its promises, by the numbers.

1800 police officers

A promise of the 2017 Labour-coalition government was to “strive towards adding 1800 new police officers over three years”. This commitment was later debated: was this 1800 new officers full-stop? Or 1800 on top of the 2017 number, also replacing each officer that quit along the way?

Labour claimed success in 2019, having brought in 1800 recruits. But the Police Association said it should be an 1800 net increase in officers.

By this second measure, the Government was in need of recruiting and training about 1000 cops a year to reach the goal in 2020, as about 400 officers leave the service every year.

Attrition continues to frustrate efforts. A spokesperson for Police Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday there were 1621 more police officers than there were in 2017, and police were well on the way to hit the target by June 30, 2023.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has led New Zealand for five years.

100,000 homes

Of Labour’s hallmark policies in the early years, Kiwibuild was among the most ambitious. And it was also an early stand-out failure.

The promise to build 100,000 affordable homes at the 2017 election foundered, and by September 2019 Labour did a U-turn, “resetting” the house-building policy, dropping the target and Minister Phil Twyford from the housing portfolio.

That month, 258 homes of the promised 100,000 had been built, and many were built in locations that weren’t attracting buyers. The target for the year was 1000 homes.

Chris McKeen Labour Minister Phil Twyford addresses media at a press stand up at the Build NZ conference where he spoke about KiwiBuild. The policy didn't land.

Robertson said the Government’s record on house building was “extremely good”.

“Yes, KiwiBuild was a very ambitious programme. We decided to reset that when we weren’t achieving those goals, but the overall house-building programme is actually something to be proud of.”

As of September, the Ministry of Housing counted 6928 new public houses (not including community housing providers), 1884 transitional houses, 1430 Kiwibuild houses, and 2515 “market” houses built since October 2017.

Of course, this isn’t the full picture. As National would point out: more than 4800 public houses have been demolished or sold.

70,000 children out of poverty

“Lifting” children out of poverty has been a policy central not only to this Labour Government, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She has been minister for child poverty reduction, started a programme measuring child poverty adjustment, and passing legislation to require targets to be met.

There are various ways the Government measures child poverty and sets targets. After a baseline measurement was set in 2018, targets for 2020/21 were set:

70,000 children out of poverty in low income households (before housing costs are deducted from income) – from 16.5% down to 10.5%

40,000 children out of poverty in low income households (after housing costs are deducted) – from 22.8% down to 18.8%

30,000 children out of material hardship (measured through a series of indicators) – from 13.3% down to 10.3%

Low income households are defined as those which have an income 50% lower than the median household income.

The Government has claimed some success, and prefers to talk about the after housing costs measure, by which 66,500 fewer children were measured as being in poverty, compared to 2017/18 – beating the target.

However, by the before housing costs measure, it’s not as optimistic, though progress has been made. There were 26,700 fewer children in poverty by this measure, totally 13.6%, which doesn’t quite meet the mark.

The material hardship target was almost met, at 11%, a claimed near-enough as the target was within the statistical margin of error.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF All smiles as Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson, and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis formally signing their governing agreement in 2020.

$20 minimum wage

In 2017, the Labour-coalition Government promised to progressively raise the minimum wage to $20 by April 2021.

That happened – as did Labour’s 2020 election promise to continue to increase the minimum wage.

The baseline wage is currently at $21.20, and the Government expects to get advice “shortly” on whether to increase the minimum wage again next year.

1 billion trees

A coalition promise withNZ First, the 1 billion trees programme aimed to plant 100 million a year, reaching the target in the ten-years to 2028.

The halfway mark has almost been hit, with 472,539,000 trees planted as of September 2022.

These are not just Government-funded trees, but include trees across commercial operations, farming, and conservation efforts.

$200 million medicine spend

Labour promised in 2020 to boost medicine spend by $200 million over four years.

So far it has allocated the funding and put in an extra $71m this year, topped up with an additional for $120m for 2023.