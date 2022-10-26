'A meal or a GP visit': Families struggling with cost of living will add to health system woes

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says. (Video first published February 22, 2022)

The rising cost of living is expected to add pressure to the chronically understaffed health system as poorer families struggle to shoulder ballooning costs for essential items, fall further into poverty and add to the rising tide of illness.

The Government is facing renewed calls from the National Party to cut immigration red tape for international nurses and reinstate publicly reported hospital targets, after it released a 101-point, multiyear plan to ease growing surgical wait lists across the nation’s hospitals in Wellington on Tuesday.

But extreme economic pressures which pushed people into hardship, combined with rampant food inflation, meant more would be struggling to eat well, heat their homes, or afford a GP visit. They were more likely to be sicker when they did eventually seek help, Dr Samantha Murton, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said.

“When you can’t afford health care you go for what’s free at the last minute and that is when people turn up to emergency departments with cancer.“

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton says those struggling will only seek help “at the last minute”. (File photo)

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand announced the new plan to clear planned-care waiting lists on Tuesday, but was unable to put a timeline on the task which amounts to about 5.2 months of work and an extra 30,000 procedures. Māori and Pacific patients were overrepresented when compared with other ethnicities in the backlog.

There aren’t enough doctors and nurses to clear through the work right now, and more referrals are made than are seen which means the backlog continues to grow.

Chief executive Margie Apa said the system was the “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff” for those suffering from other economic factors.

“Certainly what’s within our control as a healthcare system are the population health initiatives that we will continue to promote,” she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Dr Andrew Connolly and Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa.

However, National’s health spokesman, Dr Shane Reti, fears the healthcare crisis could deepen if urgent action was not taken.

He renewed calls for health targets, set up by the previous National government, to be publicly reported again. It included a four-month target for a first specialist appointment, surgery, and targets for immunisations.

He also called for internationally qualified nurses to be able to move to the tier-one, straight-to-residence fast track immigration stream, the ‘’green list’’, instead of the two-year work to residency they were now on.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the Government, which invested $13.2 billion into the new health system in Budget 2022, did not underestimate the challenge. But the green list wasn’t the ‘’be-all’’. He said New Zealand was still an attractive country for international nurses to come and work.

There had been “huge pressure” on emergency departments where staff had also had high-levels of illness as a result of the pandemic. “It has been a very challenging winter.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says emergency departments are under pressure.

It was too soon to expect significant changes as a result of the health reforms, which came into effect on July 1, he added.

It comes as several deaths at short-staffed emergency departments have hit the headlines, one of the most recent the death of 4-year-old Neil Sebastian Chua, know as "Sebby", prompting fears public trust in the embattled health system will be diminished.

Health Minister Andrew Little set up health indicators to measure the system’s performance and to replace the six health targets last year, although the old measure was still gathered.

The target to admit, discharge or transfer 95 per cent of ED patients within six hours was only met by the former Southern and Tairawhiti district health board regions in the three months ending September 30. The former Capital & Coast region only met the target for 65.3% of patients.

Little said there was “no doubt” the system was under pressure, after three years of a pandemic and one year of “the worst flu season that most clinicians I speak to have ever seen” but the new health system would mean there was consistency across the whole country.