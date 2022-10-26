Kiwi influencers who disappeared in protest-striken Iran for four months were detained

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

New Zealand social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were detained in Iran for almost four months, as protests and violence roil the hard-line Islamist country.

The couple, who have documented a round-the-world roadtrip for more than 300,000 followers on their Expedition Earth Instagram page, entered Iran during the first week of July. They had not been heard from publicly since, but are now understood to have left the country and are “safe and well”.

The Government had been negotiating for their release, and media organisations including Stuff previously agreed not to publish details of the couple’s plight as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) insisted it would jeopardise their safety.

MFAT at first declined to comment on Wednesday morning. After Stuff reported on the pair’s disappearance in Iran, an MFAT spokeswoman then confirmed the pair were “safe and well” but declined to comment further – including detailing when the couple were released – for privacy reasons.

“The New Zealanders we have been supporting with consular assistance in Iran have now left the country, they are safe and well, for privacy reasons we are unable to comment further.”

Iran’s embassy in Wellington has been contacted for comment.

A high-profile former political detainee of Iran, Australian academic Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, broke the silence, confirming publicly Richwhite and Thackwray are believed to be arrested.

“Quiet diplomacy never works to the detainee’s advantage in such cases,” Moore-Gilbert said, in a public Twitter post directed at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday.

Attempts to reach Richwhite and Thackwray have been unsuccessful. Family members of the pair, including Richwhite’s father, retired investment banker David Richwhite, have not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday morning Mahuta issued a statement warning New Zealand travellers that “due to the potential for violent civil unrest, the risk of arrest or detention and the volatile security situation in the region, the risk to safety in Iran is significant”. Richwhite and Thackwray were not mentioned in that statement.

The pair’s apparent detention coincided with a particularly fraught time for Iran, which has been ruled by repressive theocratic rulers for more than four decades.

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who have been documenting a round-the-world roadtrip dubbed "Expedition Earth" on Instagram, were missing in Iran since July 2022.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was in the custody of the country’s “morality police” for improper clothing, sparked women-led protests against the Iranian regime in September.

The regime has cracked down hard in the weeks since. US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran said earlier this month some 200 people were believed to have been killed and 1200 people arrested, as Iranian authorities attempt to quell unrest across the country.

It was unclear whether Richwhite and Thackwray’s situation was connected to, or exacerbated by, the political strife, whether they had been charged with any offences, or under what conditions they were held.

Moore-Gilbert, who had been contacted by concerned followers of Richwhite and Thackwray, said there had been an “uptick” in Iran’s hostage-taking and it was “pretty obvious” what had happened to the pair.

“They haven't just lost their way in Iran for a few months, or left Iran and forgot to notify anyone, they clearly disappeared and have almost certainly been arrested,” she said, in an interview.

Expedition Earth Social media influencers Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite at their Kerikeri home.

Green Party human rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman, an Iranian-New Zealander, said she understood the pair were unable to leave Iran and had contacted the New Zealand embassy in Tehran.

"I haven't ascertained what the Government is specifically doing [in response] ... It has taken a very long time. Normally, these things resolve quietly and quickly, or there's a need for really broad campaigning and pressure,” she said.

"If that pressure came at a time when [Iran] is trying to convince the world that it's not killing its own citizens, that would have actually been quite helpful to the two Kiwis detained there.”

Richwhite and Thackwray resumed their round-the-world trip in June, returning to their Jeep Wrangler a day after getting married in New Zealand. They reached Turkey’s border with Iran in early-July.

According to their last videos posted to Instagram, they waited hours at the border and were driven to an “unexpected meeting” with the local chief of customs. Richwhite, in the videos, said they were told not to smile or fidget at the meeting, “which was pretty hard considering how nervous we are”.

“The meeting was about who we are and why we’re coming to Iran with a sanctioned vehicle, because of the American sanctions against Iran which is also happening vice-versa,” he said.

They were given the “green light” and headed into Iran. The next day, the pair headed to a police station. Thackwray was turned away as her t-shirt was said not to be long enough.

The videos then showed a visit to a mechanic, and an Iranian number plate was attached to their Jeep. A final video was subtitled, “ready for Iran”.

The pair have not posted on any of their social media profiles in the 15 weeks since.

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray resumed their roadtrip in June 2022 after taking a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richwhite and Thackwray are connected to notable and wealthy New Zealand families, and have been featured in the media for their round-the-world trip and building a tiny-home on a coastal property in Kerikeri, Northland.

Richwhite is the son of investment banker David Richwhite, a major figure in business in the 80s and 90s who now lives in London. He was estimated to be worth $970 million by the Sunday Times in 2017.

Thackwray, the daughter of yacht builder Phillip Thackwray, previously founded an unsuccessful online fashion trading platform, Fashbae, that had the backing of richlister Eric Watson and his son.

Social media influencers have been detained in Iran before. Australians Jolie King and Mark Firkin were detained in 2019 while travelling through the country on a similar round-the-world roadtrip.

The Australian pair were reportedly arrested for flying a drone near a military installation, and were released after months of imprisonment, negotiations described as “very sensitive” by the Australian government, and reportedly a prisoner swap.

At the time, Moore-Gilbert remained in Iran’s Evin prison after being sentenced for alleged espionage by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, a charge she and the Australian Government denied.

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray married shortly before returning to the trip, and entered Iran during the first week of July.

After more than 800 days in captivity, the British-Australian academic of Islamic studies was released in November 2020 in a prisoner swap. She has since been critical of the Australian government’s silence over the negotiations for her release.

“There's no evidence whatsoever that quiet diplomacy works or that it benefits the detainee at all,” she said.

“We have, unfortunately, so many examples of foreigners being arrested in Iran now ... and so many of these people's situations are made public in the end, and there is no negative implications for the person.

"It was certainly my experience in prison that when my situation became public, and the media started reporting on my imprisonment 12 months after my arrest, my prison conditions improved, and my access to medical care improved as well.”

Supplied Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta spoke with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdolalhain via video link on September 13, 2022.

Ardern and Mahuta have been criticised in recent weeks by Iranian-New Zealanders and Green and ACT MPs for a claimed tepid response to Amini’s death and the crackdown on protests in Iran.

“I have been absolutely consistent on our deep concern around people’s, firstly, ability to exercise their own religious freedoms in the way that they choose,” Ardern said last week.

Iran’s ambassador to New Zealand, Dr Mohammad Reza Mofatteh, was “called in” by MFAT on October 3, a move Ardern said was to convey New Zealand’s concern about the political situation.

Mahuta also had a meeting with Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdolalhain, on September 13, more than two-months after Richwhite and Thackwray’s disappearance, and days before Amini’s death sparked protests.

The meeting by video-link was not publicly mentioned by Mahuta or MFAT, as often occurs with such bi-lateral talks. An account of the conversation, published by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Mahuta “spoke about Iran’s important standing and underlined the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two countries”.

Again, Richwhite and Thackwray’s disappearance went unmentioned.