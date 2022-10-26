Parliament was nearly locked down as police chased firearm reports

The man was outside Parliament after a report of a firearm.

Parliament was nearly put into a lock down after a report was made to police about a firearm inside a vehicle outside of its grounds.

Several police officers arrested a man – the sole occupant of a vehicle – on Molesworth St following the report which was made at about 8.39am. The man did not resist as he was put in the back of a police car at about 9.45am Wednesday.

Police media said the vehicle was searched, but a firearm wasn’t found, and that they were satisfied there was no ongoing risk.

The man, who appeared to be aged in his 60s, was wearing an anorak.

Bridie Witton/Stuff The man was arrested this morning.

Parliament security temporarily closed its doors to the public as a precaution.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, chief executive of the Parliamentary Service, said police advised of a potential need to close the Parliamentary buildings to the public and advise people to stay inside until further notice, but the situation was resolved before a message was sent to the complex.

He said the situation was resolved quickly by parliamentary security and police.