Fair Pay Bill which empowers unions to push up wages comes into law

Union members cheered as Parliament passed a bill aimed at strengthening worker’s bargaining powers particularly in sectors dominated by low pay and insecure contracts, on Wednesday night.

The Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) legislation empowers trade unions to negotiate minimum rates of pay across sectors.

MPs across the house debated the bill which captures the ideological differences between National and Labour, as union members cheered in the House. Both National and ACT had opposed the bill.

One Wellington hospitality worker present at the final reading had a challenge for National Party leader Christopher Luxon who has said he would repeal the legislation.

“Talk to the people who are going to benefit from it; cleaners and bus drivers, look them in the eye and say you want more of the same,” said 29-year-old Henry Stephenson.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Richard Wagstaff Council of Trade Unions president, before the bill passed its final reading.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said the bill – which would cover cleaners, supermarket workers, bus drivers, hospitality workers and early childhood teachers – supported professions which were at the centre of the pandemic. “People who have kept New Zealand going in the worst of times.”

It would introduce negotiations between unions and employers across an entire sector, rather than company by company. Negotiations would be triggered when a union represented 1000 workers in a particular industry, or 10% of its total workforce.

Employers could delay FPAs for their workers if they were in serious financial hardship.

The bill – which was a Labour manifesto commitment – set a minimum “floor” for pay and conditions, and stopped the “race to the bottom” for wages, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood supports professions who have kept the country going amidst the pandemic. (File photo)

Green Party MP Jan Logie said it was a “day of celebration”, praising those who “do the work”.

“Who clean the spaces, who make our food, who do our caring work for our kids and elderly ... so many jobs, so many of our people who have been looking after us in a position of privilege.”

However, Luxon feared it would load more costs on to businesses, which would end up costing the consumer in the long-run and “creates a lot of rigidity in our employer employee relationship”. With record-low unemployment, and some sectors desperate for workers, he said it wasn’t needed.

National would repeal it, should they win the next election. “A hallmark of New Zealand’s economy is to have a highly flexible labour market,” he said.

But for some struggling amidst the high cost of living, it cannot come soon enough.

Declan Bennett, a 20-year-old hospitality worker who had travelled up from Christchurch, said the bill would help him “secure a future”. His salary, which helps support his solo-parent family, wasn’t liveable, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Union members celebrate ahead of the bill passing its final reading outside Parliament on Wednesday.

Stephenson, who works at a Wellington fast food chain, said his colleagues included 16 and 17-year-olds who had left school to support their families but were paid low wages, and may not be confident enough to ask for better pay.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said it was the most important employment legislation for a generation.

“What it will stop is unfair competition between other employers, a race to the bottom of wages and conditions.”

He said Wellington’s embattled bus sector was an example of this.

“You see a tendering process which is based on the price of labour. The lower the price of labour, the more likely you are to win the tender and then eventually the whole industry has very poor conditions of work and they can’t attract labour.”

The Government estimated the first round of fair pay agreement negotiations could take about a year.