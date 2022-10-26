Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touches down in Antarctica

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had some reading time aboard her flight to Antarctica, which ultimately had to turn around and return to New Zealand due to bad weather.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on the ice.

After a second attempt at flying to Antarctica, Ardern and her fiancé, Clarke Gayford, made it late on Wednesday afternoon.

They had originally planned to go to Antarctica on Tuesday, but the flight was forced to turn back to Christchurch.

Mike Scott/Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford on Tuesday’s “boomerang” flight to Antarctica.

They departed Christchurch just before midday on Wednesday, with the flight lasting about six hours.

Antarctica NZ general communications manager Megan Nicholl said the flight normally took about eight hours.

Nicholl said Tuesday’s flight had to turn around due to bad weather, which wasn’t unexpected for Antarctica. She said those flights had become known as “boomerang” flights.

Ardern was travelling to Antarctica for the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, New Zealand’s permanent presence and research facility on the ice content. New Zealand holds a territorial claim in Antarctica.

In a statement issued before she departed, Ardern said she was visiting Scott Base and its neighbour, the United States’ McMurdo Station, to show New Zealand's commitment to protecting the area and collaborating with other countries for science.

The Government has committed $344 million to redeveloping Scott Base, a project expected to be finished in 2028.