Jacinda Ardern in Antarctica while New Zealand's presence in the region is at a 'critical juncture'
New Zealand’s “deep and longstanding” presence in Antarctica is at a critical juncture, as a result of the dilapidating research centre Scott Base, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Ardern has begun the first full day of her 72-hour trip to Antarctica, the coldest, most desolate place on Earth, after landing last night to mark 65 years of Scott Base.
She tried to fly there on Tuesday, but was forced to turn back as a result of bad weather.
Her trip comes after her Government committed $344 million to its redevelopment, and is set against a backdrop of today’s climate change and global conflict.
“We are at a critical juncture for New Zealand’s presence here in Antarctica,” she said from Scott Base.
“The role that we play, and our scientists play here, is incredibly important for our present and our future, and we also have a duty of care in the heritage space.”
Some buildings at Scott Base are coming to the end of their life which creates health and safety issues and challenges, she said.
“That has meant, over the course in time of our Government, the proposal for the redevelopment of Scott Base has come to us and crossed our desk, and we have made the commitment because New Zealand’s connection to Antarctica is deep and longstanding.”
Research which comes out of the centre was of international importance, including finding 2 degrees Celsius as the upper limit for global warming, she said.
The centre was facing challenges for its decades-old sewerage treatment systems as well as its ability to manage fire risks, and accessibility issues, she said.
The development, which will take between four and five years, will create hundreds of jobs in New Zealand.
Ardern also wanted to “gain an appreciation” of the science programme at the base, and said there were hopes to bring Shackleton’s Hut to life through virtual reality tours in schools.
New Zealand has responsibility for the preservation and care for incredibly important artifacts and Antarctic explorers huts in the region, she said.
Beds are limited at the site because of the redevelopment work, but Ardern, who has travelled with partner Clarke Gayford, said they were sharing a bunk and had not “displaced” any scientists or researchers.
The redevelopment project is due to be finished in 2028.