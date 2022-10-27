Jacinda Ardern in Antarctica while New Zealand's presence in the region is at a 'critical juncture'

Jacinda Ardern is in Antarctica while New Zealand's presence in the region is at a 'critical juncture'.

New Zealand’s “deep and longstanding” presence in Antarctica is at a critical juncture, as a result of the dilapidating research centre Scott Base, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern has begun the first full day of her 72-hour trip to Antarctica, the coldest, most desolate place on Earth, after landing last night to mark 65 years of Scott Base.

She tried to fly there on Tuesday, but was forced to turn back as a result of bad weather.

Her trip comes after her Government committed $344 million to its redevelopment, and is set against a backdrop of today’s climate change and global conflict.

Mike Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are greeted by Antarctica NZ chief executive Sarah Williamson shortly after stepping off the plane. On the far left is Sir Brian Roche, the Antarctica NZ Board chairman.

“We are at a critical juncture for New Zealand’s presence here in Antarctica,” she said from Scott Base.

“The role that we play, and our scientists play here, is incredibly important for our present and our future, and we also have a duty of care in the heritage space.”

Some buildings at Scott Base are coming to the end of their life which creates health and safety issues and challenges, she said.

Mike Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern almost made it to Scott Base on Tuesday after boarding an RNZAF C130 bound for Antarctica. Unfortunately two hours into the journey the plane returned to Christchurch due to bad weather at Scott Base.

“That has meant, over the course in time of our Government, the proposal for the redevelopment of Scott Base has come to us and crossed our desk, and we have made the commitment because New Zealand’s connection to Antarctica is deep and longstanding.”

Research which comes out of the centre was of international importance, including finding 2 degrees Celsius as the upper limit for global warming, she said.

Tim McPhee This hut, built in 1967 by a team led by New Zealand explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, his hut is Scott Base's oldest building.

The centre was facing challenges for its decades-old sewerage treatment systems as well as its ability to manage fire risks, and accessibility issues, she said.

The development, which will take between four and five years, will create hundreds of jobs in New Zealand.

Ardern also wanted to “gain an appreciation” of the science programme at the base, and said there were hopes to bring Shackleton’s Hut to life through virtual reality tours in schools.

SUPPLIED A proposed plan of how the Scott Base construction project site will be developed at PrimePort Timaru.

New Zealand has responsibility for the preservation and care for incredibly important artifacts and Antarctic explorers huts in the region, she said.

Beds are limited at the site because of the redevelopment work, but Ardern, who has travelled with partner Clarke Gayford, said they were sharing a bunk and had not “displaced” any scientists or researchers.

The redevelopment project is due to be finished in 2028.