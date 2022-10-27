Iran: Nanaia Mahuta to condemn actions in Parliament

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is set to move a motion in Parliament to condemn Iran’s actions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will move a motion on Thursday for the New Zealand Parliament to condemn Iran’s actions.

It comes amid revelations a New Zealand couple are now safe after the Government negotiated their exit from Iran, where they were detained for nearly four months.

Protesters in New Zealand are also set to descend on the Iranian Embassy in Wellington on Thursday calling for an end to the violence after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini​​​, who died in custody last month. Protesters had been calling for the Government to take a stronger stance on the Iran regime.

Mahuta’s motion comes after a rift between ACT leader David Seymour and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman​ over the condemnation.

Golriz Ghahraman at a protest against the Iran regime earlier this month.

Ghahraman originally put forward the proposal to move a motion in the House to condemn Iran for its actions against protesters, and to acknowledge violence against women and other Iranians was unacceptable.

Seymour pushed back on this over a spat in Parliament during his speech on her electoral amendment bill. He wanted Ghahraman to apologise first, and said she had not been respectful when making points of order.

Seymour previously said he was in support of condemning the actions in Iran and he would be happy with any other Green MP or Mahuta to make the motion, or would agree to it if Ghahraman apologised.

On Thursday, Ghahraman said she was “truly shocked and deeply saddened” with Seymour's decision.

“A Parliamentary Motion by consensus moved by a woman, and former victim of that regime, would have been meaningful to the Iranian people here and back in Iran – I know it would have been particularly stinging for that criminal regime.”

David Seymour said he supported condemning Iran, but wanted an apology from Golriz Ghahraman first.

“But the most important thing is that we as a nation join our allies in condemning the mass violence against women and Iranians fighting for regime change.”

Seymour said Mahuta delivering the condemnation was a “very good outcome and a lot more powerful coming from the Minister of Foreign Affairs”.

“The lesson for Goriz Ghahraman, you can't save the world until you treat your neighbours with a bit of dignity.”

Ghahraman said she has spoken to Mahuta, “who assured me that she understood the significance of the motion for our Iranian community and for me personally”.

“We worked late into the night to agree to a motion, almost identical to the one I had hoped to move, which I understand she will move today as Minister.”