NZ lagging behind allies, academic says, as Nanaia Mahuta due to condemn Iranian actions in Parliament

The Government needs to speak out more harshly against violence towards women and girls leading a popular uprising against the Islamic Republic in Iran, a senior lecturer in security studies says, as solidarity protests gain momentum around the world.

Protestors in Wellington will at midday call for the Government to take a stronger stance on the Iranian regime, while Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will move a motion on Thursday afternoon for the New Zealand Parliament to condemn Iran’s actions.

Dr Negar Partow, an Iranian-born academic at Massey University, said it was as good a time as ever to condemn the regime – but New Zealand had lagged behind its five-eyes intelligence allies, including the UK and Canada, who had announced sanctions against Iran. Human rights activists estimate the regime has killed more than 220 people.

An ongoing series of protests and civil unrest started in Tehran on September 16, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody.

READ MORE:

* Government did not cut a deal to free two New Zealanders held in Iran, Grant Robertson says

* Kiwi influencers who disappeared in protest-stricken Iran for four months 'safe and well' after being detained

* Reporting in Iran could get you jailed. This outlet is doing it anyway



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour said he supported condemning Iran, but wanted an apology from Golriz Ghahraman first.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a statement earlier this month against the deaths of at least 23 children killed by Iranian security forces, and hundreds more injured, detained and tortured, in the peaceful protests. Unicef also said it was “extremely concerned” about children and young adults being killed in the protest earlier this month.

Partow said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken against the “treatment” of women and girls, but fell short of using the term “violence”. She thought this was most likely because the Government had been negotiating for the release of social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, after they were detained for nearly four months.

But Ardern should use New Zealand’s credibility in the international community to platform the issue, and be clear about what its next steps were, she said.

“The revolution [is] ... reconnected to a much larger global feminist movement. This is beyond the issues of sovereignty.”

Mahuta’s motion comes after a rift between ACT leader David Seymour and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman​ over the condemnation.

Ghahraman, who fled Iran with her family as a child, originally put forward the proposal to move a motion in the House to condemn Iran for its actions against protesters, and to acknowledge the violence against women and other Iranians was unacceptable.

Seymour pushed back on this over a spat in Parliament during his speech on her electoral amendment bill. He wanted Ghahraman to apologise first, and said she had not been respectful when making points of order.

Seymour previously said he was in support of condemning the actions in Iran and he would be happy with any other Green MP or Mahuta to make the motion, or would agree to it if Ghahraman apologised.

On Thursday, Ghahraman said she was “truly shocked and deeply saddened” with Seymour's decision.

“A Parliamentary Motion by consensus moved by a woman, and former victim of that regime, would have been meaningful to the Iranian people here and back in Iran – I know it would have been particularly stinging for that criminal regime.”

“But the most important thing is that we as a nation join our allies in condemning the mass violence against women and Iranians fighting for regime change.”

Seymour said Mahuta delivering the condemnation was a “very good outcome and a lot more powerful coming from the Minister of Foreign Affairs”.

“The lesson for Goriz Ghahraman, you can't save the world until you treat your neighbours with a bit of dignity.”

Ghahraman said she has spoken to Mahuta, “who assured me that she understood the significance of the motion for our Iranian community and for me personally”.

“We worked late into the night to agree to a motion, almost identical to the one I had hoped to move, which I understand she will move today as Minister.”