New Zealand couple held in Iran 'extremely relieved' to be back with family

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

A New Zealand couple who were held in Iran for nearly four months say they are “extremely relieved” to be back with their family.

Social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray disappeared after entering Iran in July and, after Stuff published details of the pair’s plight on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) confirmed both were “safe and well" and had left the country.

“We are extremely relieved and happy to be back with our families,” the pair said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are most grateful to all those who have supported us over recent months and thank them sincerely for all their help during this challenging chapter in our Expedition Earth journey.

“We are safe and well, however we would ask for privacy for ourselves and our families over the coming days while we collect our bearings and enjoy being reunited with our families.”

Richwhite, the son of investment banker and richlister David Richwhite, and Thackwray entered Iran in July as part of their round-the-world road trip they have documented for more than 300,000 followers on their “Expedition Earth” Instagram page. They had not been heard from publicly since.

The Government has said the pair were unable to leave Iran, had their movements restricted and were being monitored.

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who have been documenting a round-the-world road trip dubbed Expedition Earth on Instagram, were missing in Iran since July 2022.

New Zealand officials had been negotiating for their release, and media organisations including Stuff previously agreed not to publish details of the couple’s plight as Mfat insisted it would jeopardise their safety.

On Wedneday afternoon, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said securing the safe release of the pair was a “really hard” task for New Zealand diplomats and she directly asked the foreign minister of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, for the pair to be freed during a September video link meeting.

"We assisted two individuals to secure the necessary documentation in order to leave. During the period of time we were working alongside them, their movements were restricted. They were monitored but they were safe and well. So we worked, as I say very hard, to make sure we could expedite this process," she said.

MIKE SCOTT/POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was briefed on Wednesday morning of a New Zealand couple's "safe departure" from Iran.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the couple had left Iran in the 24 hours prior to Wednesday, and the Government had not given Iran anything in exchange for their release. He was not aware of any money changing hands either.

“There is no deal, there’s nothing in return. Absolutely not ... I can absolutely guarantee you no deal has been done,” he said.

The pair’s detention coincided with a particularly fraught time for Iran, which has been ruled by repressive theocratic rulers for more than four decades.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was in the custody of the country’s “morality police” for improper clothing, sparked women-led protests against the Iranian regime in September. The regime has cracked down hard in the weeks since.