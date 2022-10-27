New Zealand joins call for 'conditional' ban on seabed mining in international waters

According to the Greens, an OIA from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows MFAT officials had recommended against supporting a global moratorium.

New Zealand has called for a “conditional” moratorium on deep-sea mining, joining a group of Pacific nations in opposing the extraction of 3600 tonnes of the Pacific seafloor.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the Government would support a conditional moratorium on the emerging mining practice, seeking a ban on seabed mining in international waters “until strong environmental rules can be agreed”.

“Deep sea mining could cause irreversible changes to this environment and have a significant impact on its biodiversity. To understand this impact will require far more scientific knowledge about the deep seabed than we currently have,” Mahuta said in a statement.

The Government had previously resisted calls to take a stance against deep-sea mining as the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations organisation, negotiated regulations for the mining.

But the ISA, without concluding negotiations, last month granted Nauru Ocean Resources Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian firm The Metals Company, permission to trial its extraction of 3600 tonnes of metal-rich “nodules” from an area of international seas.

Nauru, Kiribati and Tonga have all sponsored the Metals Company’s proposed mining of metal-rich nodules found within the Clarion Clipperton Zone, an expanse of international water between Kiribati and Mexico.

Mahuta was critical of the “slow” progress at developing a mining code.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand supports a conditional moratorium on seabed mining.

“We are not confident that a robust regulatory framework for deep sea mining beyond national jurisdiction, which ensures the effective protection of the marine environment, can be agreed by the required deadline,” she said.

“This is why we are now calling for a conditional moratorium on deep sea mining in areas beyond national jurisdiction, until a Mining Code can be agreed that ensures the effective protection of the marine environment. This requires adequate knowledge about the deep seabed, and the impacts of deep sea mining.”

She said New Zealand respected the “sovereign rights” of countries, however, and would not call for a moratorium on seabed mining within a nation’s boundaries. Some Pacific countries including the Cook Islands, a New Zealand realm country, have sought to begin seabed mining.

“We respect the mana of each country to manage its own kaitiakitanga responsibilities to protect the ocean, consistent with international legal obligations to protect and preserve the marine environment.,” Mahuta said.

Green Party oceans spokesperson Eugenie Sage says mining companies are gearing up to "plunder" the seafloor.

Seabed mining has been opposed by Palau, Samoa, Fiji, and Federated States of Micronesia, Pacific nations which have formed an alliance to call for a moratorium. At an oceans conference in Lisbon in June, French President Emmanuel Macron also called for deep-sea mining to be banned.

Green Party oceans and fisheries spokesperson Eugenie Sage said, after months of pressure, the Government had made a “landmark” decision and stood up to mining companies.

“For months, Ministers have declined to back a moratorium on deep sea mining, preferring instead to rely on the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to come up with an environmental management regime that would apply to the mining industry,” Sage said, in a statement.

“Today’s announcement confirms what the Green Party has said all along: that the ISA is simply not up to the job of protecting the seabed.”