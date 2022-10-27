Phil Goff confirmed as new High Commissioner to the UK

Former Auckland Mayor and Labour MP Phil Goff has been confirmed as the next High Commissioner to the UK.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement on Thursday, adding that Goff would take up the role in January.

It has been highly speculated Goff would be appointed to the job.

Mahuta said Goff would bring the skills New Zealand needs in London, “as we move to implement the fair trade agreement (FTA) and promote our interests in the UK”.

“We look forward to deepening the relationship, whether through our new ‘gold standard’ FTA, our joint response to the challenge of climate change, or our work together in the Pacific.”

Shannon Austin has been the Acting High Commissioner.

MORE TO COME