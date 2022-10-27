Opposition over Coromandel mine proposal sees renewed calls on Government mining promise

OceanaGold has lodged an application to expand its mining operations in the Coromandel.

Opposition to a proposed Coromandel mine is brewing, with calls by protesters for the Government to stand by its promise of no new mines on conservation land.

OceanaGold announced in July it had lodged an application for its proposed Waihī North Project with Hauraki District Council and Waikato Regional Council, with the plan drawing criticism.

Ours Not Mines started a national campaign this month to make the Government “keep its word” on no new mines.

“I watched from Europe as mum and dad marched down Queen St with Jacinda Ardern in 2010, chanting ‘no new mines’,” spokesperson Morgan Donoghue said.

“Then when she became Prime Minister, she promised there would be no new mines on conservation land five years ago.”

Stuff The Forest Park near Wharekirauponga, north of Waihi, hosts one of the last remaining habitats of the endangered Archey’s frog.

“The forest is incredibly beautiful and one of last remaining habitats of the critically endangered pepeketua​, known as Archey’s frog,” he said.

When asked for her response to the opposition to the mine, Conservation Minister Poto Williams said the Coromandel mine was subject to the Crown Minerals Act, “in terms of the ability to mine that land”.

“Our current process around the reclassification of stewardship land is around no new mines and fulfilling that commitment.” As the mine already exists, it falls under the Crown Minerals Act. Projects then have to apply to access and resource consent.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Conservation Minister Poto Williams says the Coromandel mine is subject to the Crown Minerals Act.

Green Party conservation spokesperson Eugenie Sage said the mine was on a different site to the existing mine and the government should “show that it's going to implement its promise that it made in 2017, that there be no new mines on conservation land”.

“It is giving excuses saying that it's doing the stewardship land review.”

Sage said the Archey’s frog was very sensitive to disturbance.

Sage said her proposed law change, which was pulled from the ballot, to ban permits being granted on conservation land would be an “easy way” for the Government to implement its mining promise.

Supplied Green Party conservation spokesperson Eugenie Sage says her proposed law change, which was pulled from the ballot, to ban permits being granted on conservation land would be an “easy way” for the Government to implement its mining promise.

A spokesperson from OceanaGold said they welcomed and respect the scrutiny of the work they do “to deliver sustainable and environmentally responsible gold and silver mining”.

“We believe our over 30-year track record of operation in New Zealand speaks for itself and welcome any and all to speak with us directly should they have questions.

”Applications for resource consents were lodged with the Hauraki District Council and the Waikato Regional Council in June and we would expect these to be publicly notified for anyone to make a submission within the next few months.”

OceanaGold said in July that access to the proposed facility would be from an underground tunnel off private land, with no mining at surface level.

Last week, Forest & Bird and Greenpeace Aotearoa protested at the proposed mine site, also calling on the Government to step in.