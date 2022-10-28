Government under pressure for action against Iran

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was briefed on Wednesday morning of a New Zealand couple's "safe departure" from Iran.

The Government is facing fresh pressure to act against the Iranian leaders responsible for human rights violations amid growing international condemnation over the violent crackdown on women-led, anti-government protests across Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta moved a motion to condemn the violence against women and protesters in the house on Thursday.

It came 40 days after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody, sparking an ongoing series of protests and civil unrest.

The motion also comes a day after a Kiwi social media influencer couple were allowed to leave Iran, after being held there for four months

The Government had been negotiating for their release which a security expert says would have tempered its ability to speak out.

But Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman​, who fled Iran as a refugee, said the Government must now make clear its next steps against the regime responsible for more than 220 deaths including at least 23 children.

Canada and the European Union had placed sanctions on Iran, either stopping major figures in the Islamic Republic from travelling there, or freezing their assets.

New Zealand could do the same, she said. “The specific perpetrators are really well known.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta before she moved the motion in the House on Thursday.

ACT Party leader David Seymour, who blocked Ghahraman from moving the motion at a closed-door committee meeting which meant Mahuta had to move the motion, said New Zealand should expel its ambassador.

Seymour said he had met with Mohammad Reza Mofatteh on a previous issue, but the ambassador had declined to meet with him over the protests.

”If he is not prepared to meet with anybody, what is actually the purpose of having an ambassador here and why do we keep normalising the Iranian regime by pretending we have a diplomatic relationship when we don't have one,” he said.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the Government was not considering sanctions “at this point”.

New Zealand’s ambassador to Iran would most certainly be expelled if the Iranian ambassador was expelled. “And that means we can't look after New Zealanders on the ground.”

Mahuta said New Zealand was “continuing to reassess its position” and was working with other countries on multilateral actions in response to Iran.

Her motion noted “the bravery of women and the people of Iran exercising their right to protest for women's rights and democracy” and called for a thorough, independent, and prompt investigation of recent deaths of people in the custody of Iranian authorities including the Morality Police.

It also condemned Iranian authorities' suppression of protesters and journalists, “making clear our view that the use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental human rights by women or any other members of Iranian society is unacceptable”.

Ghahraman said it was an emotional moment, and one which would be appreciated by Iranians.

Dr Negar Partow, an expert in security studies at Massey University, said the Government needed to “hear the voice of Iranian women”.

New Zealand has little defence or economic interests in the Middle East, and should be liberated to speak harshly against the regime, she added.