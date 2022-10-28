Local government review calls for lower voting age, Electoral Commission-run elections

A draft report of the Future of Local Government Review is calling for changes across the local electoral system.

To stem an ever decreasing voter turnout, a high-powered review of local government is calling for the voting age to be lowered and the Electoral Commission to take responsibility for local elections.

A draft report from the Future for Local Government Review has recommended a raft of changes to increase voter turnout, improve the quality of councillors and to ensure councils work better with mana whenua.

One of the review’s most direct recommendations is to lower the voting age for local councils to 16 .

Jim Palmer, who chaired the review, said they heard 5000 submissions before making these recommendations – the majority of which supported lowering the voting age.

“They provided very compelling reasons to support lowering the voting age. It's something that has occurred in other countries – Scotland, Wales, Austria – which have voting ages of 16. And we think it is a way of starting to build interest in young people, who are certainly showing strong interest in matters that really affect their communities.”

The review also recommended that the Electoral Commission take responsibility for running local elections.

Palmer, who was the former chief executive of the Waimakariri Council, said elections were not being run consistently across the country. He said that was because councils were responsible for running their own elections.

“There are some inherent conflicts with that process, asking the chief executive to run an election when they are accountable to an elected body whose interests may or may not be best served by having a very robust election process,” he said.

The review also called for all councils to run a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) electoral system. Currently, different areas have various voting systems – Auckland, for instance, uses First Past the Post.

At the most recent local government elections, fewer than one in four people voted. The low voter turnout continued the trend of declining participation in local government elections.