Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Antarctica is 'increasingly contested'

Jacinda Ardern is in Antarctica while New Zealand's presence in the region is at a 'critical juncture'.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Antarctica is becoming a site of international competition as she visits scientists at New Zealand’s research facility on the continent, Scott Base.

Ardern visited Shackleton’s Hut and Scott’s Hut on Thursday, as part of a trip which she said came at a “critical juncture” for New Zealand’s presence in the region, with the continent becoming “increasingly contested”.

“Just as we are in a period internationally where you see parts of the world are becoming increasingly contested, Antarctica is part of that too, and so it’s incredibly important that New Zealand maintains its strong position over the role it plays here, and over the Ross Dependency [a region of the continent], but it is also important we maintain our position of peace, environmental protection and research,” she said.

While Ardern did not specifically mention China, there is growing concern over Beijing’s increased activity in the area, and ambitions to use the region for economic and military purposes and its expansion of krill fishing.

Mike Scott/Stuff Jacinda Ardern in Antartica in Shackleton's Hut as part of the trip.

She landed on the continent on Wednesday evening, after a failed attempt on Tuesday, and spoke of the need for regional cooperation. New Zealand shares resources with other nations, including the US which is based out of nearby McMurdo Station.

“I have always been aware of the cooperation that takes place here on the ground particularly between New Zealand and the US but actually when you come and visit you can see how practical and important that cooperation is.”

The Antarctica Treaty, to which 54 countries are a signatory, confirms the area should be used for peaceful purposes, and scientific research. It was first signed by 12 counties – including New Zealand and the US – in 1959.

She said threats to cooperation was anything which challenged the principles of peace, security, science and research and environmental protections.

Ardern also spoke of her admiration for Ernest Shackleton, which began as a teenager.

She said it was “extraordinary” to experience the continent.

Her trip comes the Government has committed $344 million to redeveloping Scott Base, a project expected to be finished in 2028.