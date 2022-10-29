Government's interim health plan will not fix staffing shortages, union says

Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce - and making sure there are enough workers - is his top priority.

The leading senior doctors union says the Government’s first national health plan will do little to address chronic workforce shortages plaguing the sector and fuelling backlogs and workforce discontent.

Health Minister Andrew Little has faced sustained pressure over the reforms which centralised healthcare in an attempt to ease poor access for Māori and people in rural areas. Critics say the changes haven’t put enough weight on resolving unmanageable workloads amid continued warnings over patient safety, and scarce beds.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaries Medical Specialists, says “big conversations need to be had” about how to stem the flow of senior doctors – who can double their salaries in Australia.

The comment comes after Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority bosses revealed the first national plan Te Pae Tata, its priorities for the new health system over the next two years.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton says many of the country's hospitals aren’t safe for staff due to the workloads, hours of work and the violence doctors and nurses face in the course of their daily work.

“The interim health plan is more a vision and aspiration plan than [one which reflects the] the gritty reality,” Dalton said, characterising the sector as “tired” and “stretched”.

Despite a major $13.2 billion investment into the new health system in Budget 2022, Dalton said the sector was still not performing properly, and patients struggled to get GP appointments and access other diagnostic services.

“We are worried about whether it has strong enough connections to work force capacity,” Dalton said of the health plan.

Little said the document was one of the first steps towards “reorienting and rebuilding the system that we have got”.

He pointed to a new immigration desk due to start on Monday which would attract, recruit and process international clinicians, as one of the tangible steps in the plan which will “upfront” reduce surgical wait-times, emergency department pressure and staff shortages.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says Covid and the previous National government has much to do with issues in the sector. (File photo)

But Little laid blame for many of the issues leaving patients at risk at the previous National government’s feet, and said that many of the pressures on the sector were created by the Covid pandemic.

“We inherited a health system that had buildings with literally shit running down the walls. I don’t know what targets they [National] were operating to allow that to happen,” he said.

“We inherited a health system that was incapable of doing its job, that is the problem we are suffering.”

National’s health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, said he was “sick of excuses” and – after five years of Labour – the Government was also at fault, particularly as the huge pressure on the hospital system and the staffing crisis has been linked to two high-profile deaths, including that of a 4-year-old.

Christel Yardley/Stuff National’s health spokesperson, Shane Reti, says he is sick of excuses over the stretched health system.

“I am not interested in Covid excuses,” he said. “It is a mess right now.”

Reti said the plan – which outlined six key priority areas – looked more like a discussion document than an action plan.

“I understand you need to have a vision,” he said. “Wouldn’t you have thought they would’ve hit the ground running?”

Eighteen months ago, Little announced district health boards would be abolished and the transition unit tasked with setting up the new system had a $25.9 million budget of in the financial year ending June, followed by a further $10.4 million for this financial year.

It’s staff peaked at 135 last December, but transferred much of its functions to the new health entities, dropping to 53 staff at the start of this year, including 20 contractors. It spent more than $12.2 million on external agencies.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand announced the new plan to clear planned-care waiting lists on Tuesday, but was unable to put a timeline on the task which amounts to about 5.2 months of work and an extra 30,000 procedures. Māori and Pacific patients were overrepresented when compared with other ethnicities in the backlog.