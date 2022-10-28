Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the Ministry of Social Development needs to prepare for an anticipated rise in unemployment.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has told the ministry to focus on jobs training and programmes to support people who don’t yet qualify for unemployment benefits.

While the Government had celebrated very low unemployment of under 4% over the past year, Sepuloni said she wanted the ministry to be ready for an expected rise in unemployment.

“We did get a forecast from Treasury that unemployment could rise from June next year. We’re not alone, internationally this is anticipated, and we need to prepare ourselves,” she said.

Sepuloni was in Māngere, south Auckland on Friday, visiting a trades training academy that specialises in training Pasifika people at risk of unemployment.

READ MORE:

* Government investigating 'tikanga Māori based employment policy'

* Fund to boost Māori trades and training gets $18.5m investment

* Covid-19: Wage subsidy to make return on Thursday, payments go out Monday



David White/Stuff Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has told MSD told to focus on skills training in preparation for a rise in unemployment.

She said she wanted to see more of these initiatives supported and was hoping more social services would work with the Government to find solutions to help their communities into employment with real career progression.

The Oceania Career Academy in Māngere was set up by Fono, a non-profit organisation that provides medical and social services for Pasifika.

Ross Naivaluvou, a carpentry tutor at the academy, said they worked to help people who would otherwise be unable to find stable employment.

“We’re here for the ones that fall off the wagon, with poor literacy, numeracy and life skills,” he said

“Some come with ankle bracelets, some are ex-gang members. We’ve taught people as young as 14, and as old as 65.”

He said they had an 80% pass rate, with the vast majority of students leaving with carpentry qualifications as well as the other life skills the academy focused on. He said it was important not only to help people into employment, but to give people enough skills that they could progress their careers beyond basic labouring.

When students left, he said they were able to earn enough not only to support themselves but their wider families as well.

David White/Stuff Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni meets staff of the Oceania Career Academy in Māngere.

Sepuloni said she wanted the ministry to focus on initiatives that acknowledged the complex barriers stopping people from finding work – including education and health concerns. She said investment into wraparound employment assistance was needed now to help long term beneficiaries learn skills, and to prepare for future increases to unemployment.

“It’s two-pronged,” she said.

“We need to continue to focus on those on benefits, but what has been missing is the focus on prevention – supporting people into work before they need to come onto a benefit. Our focus will continue to be on those disadvantaged in the labour market.”

National Party social development spokesperson Louise Upston had been critical of the number of people on Jobseeker benefits, with more than 100,000 on those benefits, given many companies have raised concerns about worker shortages.