Government to spend $61m to lift bus driver wages

Transport Minister Michael Woods arrives, on a bus, at a press conference to announce a $61 million boost to bus driver wages in Auckland on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Government will spend $61 million to push bus drivers' pay up, as cities around New Zealand battle with major shortages, cancellations, and service disruptions.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced on Sunday the Government would spend the money, allocated in this year’s Budget, with the aim of pushing urban bus drivers' pay up to $30 per hour, and regional drivers' pay up to $28 per hour.

Woods was speaking to the announcement at a press conference being held at 11am Sunday, being livestreamed above.

The minister said improving drivers' pay would make it easier to recruit and retain workers, improving the frequency and reliability of bus services.

"The minimum terms and conditions were developed through discussions between operators, public transport authorities and unions on how best to improve conditions in the industry and stabilise the workforce," he said, in a statement.

Everyone involved agreed on the intention to reach the target $30 and $28 rates, he said.

Public transport authorities and operators could access a share of the $61m funding over the coming four years, provided they contribute to wage increases and continue to adjust rates in the future.

"This will help the industry transition to standard terms and conditions for bus drivers, which currently vary widely throughout the country," Wood said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a Government attempt to boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers, and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

The funding may also be used by transport authorities to offer drivers a 1.2x pay rate for work after 9pm, and a split-shift allowance of $30.

Government, unions and transport operators have been working for some time on an agreement to address the large scale shortages across the country.

Bay of Plenty bus drivers have become some of the highest paid in the country after an agreed wage hike to $28 an hour.

Wellington's Metlink had increased pay to $27 an hour and “took the lead role in ushering in rest and meal breaks for drivers”, Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said earlier this month.

Fair pay agreement legislation passed on Wednesday, allowing the possibility of future sector-wide negotiations, which may include bus drivers. Wood estimated the first round of fair pay agreement negotiations could take about a year.