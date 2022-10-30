Alcohol laws set for change with Government addressing 'booze industry' imbalance

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said alcohol is "so ingrained in our culture", and change is coming.

The Government will take on alcohol retailers by tilting the playing field towards communities in licencing decisions, and alcohol sponsorship will be reviewed.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced on Sunday the Government would be removing the ability for alcohol companies and retailers to challenge a community’s local alcohol policies, an appeals process she said was costing councils and ratepayers “millions” in legal fees.

Alcohol licencing hearings may also become more informal, to better cater for community groups who may not be represented by high-powered lawyers, as alcohol companies and retailers can be.

"When you have lawyers flying in internationally to come in and cross-examine a principal of a school in South Auckland, something's gone wrong,” Allan told Q+A on Sunday morning.

Allan said the “booze industry” was blocking communities from making rules to reduce alcohol harm. In Auckland, one local alcohol policy had been in the appeals process for seven years, costing the council more than $1 million, and heading all the way to the Supreme Court.

“There are similar stories in Wellington and Christchurch, where councils have abandoned their efforts to put harm reduction plans in place after facing expensive and lengthy legal opposition,” Allan said, in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiri Allan says the Government will move to change alcohol laws.

“In total five councils, including the four largest authorities accounting for half of the total population, have halted or abandoned their efforts.”

Allan said a law would be passed in mid-2023.

The Government would also be taking on a broader review of the alcohol licencing system, pricing, and how alcohol is marketed, including through sponsorships – a contentious issue as sponsorships fund community sports.

“While no decisions have been made, our intention is to tilt the balance away from the alcohol industry towards giving community a greater voice and ensuring we are doing more to address the significant impact alcohol has on our communities, whānau and health system,” Allan said.

Green Party drug reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick, who has proposed removing the appeals process an alcohol harm minimisation bill, said the Government’s announcement was a “win”.

“At a macro level, alcohol is the most harmful drug in this country, legal or illegal,” Swarbrick said

“Reducing corporate power so genuine community decisions can be made has been one of the consistent recommendations from reviews and independent experts,” she said.