Gay hate speech case in court as review of law announced

Russell Hoban took action when no-one else did over hateful anti-gay comments. (File photo)

The day after Minister of Justice Kiritapu Allan confirmed plans for a new hate speech law before the next election, a judge was being asked to rule on the current law not covering gay hate speech.

At the High Court in Wellington, across the road from the Beehive, Justice Francis Cooke asked on Monday if the court should be involved in an issue that was to be debated politically.

Courts and Parliament operate under a “separation of powers” principle so that they act independently.

But Human Rights Proceedings director Michael Timmins said the same had happened last year at the Human Rights Review Tribunal when the-then Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi planned hate speech changes, but nothing happened.

The court couldn’t assume that there would be changes, Timmins said. And the court wasn’t being asked to involve itself in a topic that was being debated politically, it was being asked to resolve a legal issue.

Timmins was backing the case of Auckland man Russell Hoban against the attorney-general about a West Auckland pastor’s sermon, posted on Facebook in April 2017, that called for gay people to be shot. Timmins described the pastor as “self-titled” and said the sermon was recorded in the man’s lounge.

“My view on homo marriage is that the Bible never mentions it so I’m not against them getting married … As long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss,” the pastor said.

No charges were laid for inciting violence against gay people.

Hoban, a scholar of theology and a gay man, was horrified. He felt threatened and unsafe, and unprotected because of the state of the law.

Carl Court/Getty Images Gay pride has grown but not the human rights legal protection against hate speech based on sexual orientation. (File photo)

The Human Rights Act contains a hate speech ban on grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins.

Hate speech about sexual orientation, or any of the other nine grounds of discrimination included under the act, were not covered.

The Human Rights Review Tribunal would not make a declaration that what was missing from the act breached the Bill of Rights Act.

If there was an omission that was a matter for Parliament for failing to include sexual orientation, the tribunal said in its decision in March.

Hoban’s case went a step further in the High Court on Monday where the judge, who sat with two tribunal members for the case, said he struggled with what the court could do.

Timmins asked for a declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights which would not change the law but would be part of a process leading to a law change.

Crown lawyer, Austin Powell, for the attorney-general said it was for Parliament to draw the line between hate speech and freedom of expression.

The court reserved its decision.