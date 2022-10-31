Ardern looks for broad support on hate speech laws

The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

Hate speech laws are on the way, after years of back and forth over the legislation intended to be introduced after the March 15 terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she is attempting to gain support from across the House on potential legislation that has so far seen a divisive reception in Parliament.

Ardern said the Government was “working on solutions to try and factor in the many different views” they had received on potential hate speech legislation.

“We believe there is a way through.”

Ardern said they would be able to discuss the “solutions we've generated relatively soon” and that she was hoping to establish cross-party support for legislation.

“We may not have everyone but I would like to see general support,” she said.

“There should be good support for saying, actually, we should not experience hate speech and incitement based on your religion.

“Where there were issues last time this was because there were other amendments around some of the thresholds and language that caused some concern.”

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan revealed on TVNZ’s Q+A on Sunday that hate speech laws would be in place by the next election.

“I can make this promise to you, I will be making announcements on hate speech by the end of this year,” Allan said on Sunday.

Allan said there would be enough time for the changes to become law in time for the next election.

“I guarantee I will be introducing law I intend to have concluded and put into law by the next election,” she told Q+A.

National is not onboard with potential hate speech changes, with justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith saying they do not support it “fundamentally” and the current laws are appropriate.

“The best antidote for speech you don't agree with, is more speech,” Goldsmith said.

“The Government’s focus should be on the critical elements of the justice sector. Improving access to timely justice is as critical as it gets, along with dealing more effectively with violent crime and out of control youth crime.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said in principle she supports “any measures to keep people safe from real life consequence of hate speech and racism”.

“As Māori, we see the real life consequences of receiving death threats. We see and are consistently bombarded with hate.”

She said it was about making sure people and minorities feel free to live their lives without the consequence of hate.

ACT’s David Seymour promised his party would repeal any hate speech laws introduced, should ACT be part of the next Government.

“We believe that arbitrary and seemingly politically motivated prosecutions will lead to some groups suppressing their views,” he said.

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman​ said she was relieved the Government “has committed to finally implementing this:”.

“We look forward to continuing to work productively on this issue, and will consider any details as we get them. We know that our marginalised communities, including the Muslim community, rainbow and disabled peoples, have all called strongly for this work to finally happen.”

Proposed changes to hate speech law, handed down to Allan from former minister Kris Faafoi, who had it passed on from Andrew Little, were first sparked in the aftermath of the March 15 terrorist attack.

The Royal Commission report into the attack also called for stronger hate speech laws.

The previous Government could not find consensus on the issue, with Labour taking tougher hate speech laws as a promise in the 2020 election.

Ardern promised in 2020 to include religion under hate speech legislation.

Parliament marked three years since the attack in March this year, with Faafoi saying at the time he was expecting advice around time frames and how to proceed with potential law changes on hate crimes. He was not able to say at the time if the changes would be made this term.