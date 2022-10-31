Hate speech to be 'put into law' by next election - Justice Minister

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan intends for hate speech law to be in place by election 2023.

Hate speech laws are on the way, promises Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan, after years of back and forth over the legislation intended to be introduced after the March 15 terrorist attack.

Allan revealed on TVNZ’s Q+A that hate speech laws would be in place by the next election.

“I can make this promise to you, I will be making announcements on hate speech by the end of this year,” Allan said on Sunday.

Allan said there would be enough time for the changes to become law in time for the next election.

“I guarantee I will be introducing law I intend to have concluded and put into law by the next election,” she told Q+A.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Paul Goldsmith said National is fundamentally against the proposed changes.

National are not onboard with potential hate speech changes, with justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith saying they do not support it “fundamentally”.

“We think the current laws are appropriative. The best antidote for speech you don't agree with, is more speech,” Goldsmith said.

“The Government’s focus should be on the critical elements of the justice sector. Improving access to timely justice is as critical as it gets, along with dealing more effectively with violent crime and out of control youth crime.”

Proposed changes to hate speech law, handed down to Allan from former minister Kris Faafoi, who had it passed on from Andrew Little, was first sparked in the aftermath of the March 15 terrorist attack.

The Royal Commission report into the attack also called for stronger hate laws.

The previous government could not find consensus on the issue, with Labour taking tougher hate speech laws as a promise in the 2020 election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised in 2020 to include religion under hate speech legislation.

Parliament marked three-years since the attack in March this year, with Faafoi saying at the time he was expecting advice around time frames and how to proceed with potential law changes on hate crimes. He was not able to say at the time if the changes would be made this term.