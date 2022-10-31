PM 'fiercely defends' Iran stance while Kiwis detained, human rights dialogue now suspended

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say the Government is suspending its human rights dialogue with Iran.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has again refuted her Government’s response to the Iran protests had been tempered as it negotiated for the release of the influencer couple.

The comments came as Ardern announced the suspension of New Zealand’s human rights dialogue with Iran over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

“I fiercely defend New Zealand managed to take a strong position on Iran whilst working hard to ensure two New Zealanders ... could leave,” Ardern said in a briefing after Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

Ardern, flanked at the briefing by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Nanaia Mahuta, said the Government also awaited further advice on more action it can take in dealing with Iran.

New Zealand and Iran established the Human Rights Dialogue in 2018 with the hopes of advancing human rights issues and concerns. The first session was held in 2021 and the next was due to take place this year, but has been suspended over its ongoing human rights violations.

“We don't see the utility of holding talks that aren’t accompanied by progress,” she said.

Ardern said officials had “worked hard” in Tehran for several months to negotiate the release of the couple, and thanked those involved.

She said New Zealand was also calling on UN member states to remove Iran on the UN commission on the status of women. She signed an open letter, published overnight, calling for Iran to be removed from the UN women's rights body.

It joins Oprah Winfrey, feminist icon Gloria Steinem and other female political figures like Michelle Obama and Australia’s Julia Gillard

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta has signed a joint statement calling for an independent investigation into the use of force by authorities and repression of demonstrations in Iran. (File photo)

Mahuta also joined women foreign ministers of 12 nations in a joint statement condemning the violent actions that led to 22-year-old Amini’s death. She reiterated calls for an impartial and independent investigation into the government’s use of force against protesters.

“Aotearoa New Zealand continues to be appalled by the use of force by Iranian authorities in response to peaceful demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini last month,” Mahuta said in a statement.

The Government last week moved a motion to condemn the violent crackdown on women-led protests in Iran, and called for an investigation into the deaths of people in custody.

Hundreds have died in Iran, including more than a dozen children. Anti-government protestors – including children – have also been tortured. .

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her signature to a petition calling for Iran to be removed from a UN women's rights body. (File photo)

The government already has United Nations-backed sanctions in place for Iran, but doesn’t have the legislative ability to impose autonomous sanctions.

This was why Parliament passed a law to allow for sanctions against Russia, after Moscow was able to veto moves to do so through the UN Security Council, on which it sits.

Ardern is also expected to give an update on New Zealand’s response to the war on Ukraine.