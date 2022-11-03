European decision boosts case of NZ resident fighting extradition to China

A European court decision has boosted a New Zealand resident’s fight against extradition to China to face a murder charge, the man’s lawyer says.

Kyung Yup Kim, 47, of Auckland, denied being involved in the death of Peiyun Chen, 20, in December 2009 in Shanghai.

He is a South Korean citizen, but came to New Zealand aged 14 and is a permanent resident.

At China’s request he was arrested in Auckland in 2011, then spent more than five years in custody and more than two years effectively under house arrest. His bail conditions were relaxed in 2019.

The Supreme Court has ruled that he can be surrendered to China, but he has complained to the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

The committee asked the New Zealand Government not to extradite Kyung Yup Kim while it considered his complaint about breaches of his rights.

Kim has serious health issues and remained on bail pending a hearing at the UN.

Recently the European Court of Human Rights decided against Poland extraditing a Taiwanese man to China.

The Detail: Kyung Yup Kim, China and NZ's extradition laws.

Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, said the decision was significant for Kim. One of the reasons to reject extradition from Poland was that the more than five years the man had been facing extradition was too long, but Kim had been waiting for nearly 12 years.

“Our case is extraordinarily longer. It’s probably a record,” Ellis said.

Another reason extradition from Poland was stopped was the “real risk” of ill-treatment in China.

But in Kim’s case Chinese authorities gave assurances through diplomatic channels that Kim would get a fair trial and would not be tortured.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for Kim's extradition but a complaint to the United Nations stalled that.

"Our case is different because we do have assurances so the focus is what the value of assurances are,” Ellis said.

“Our point is that the assurances are not worth the paper they are written on.”

Even if consulate officials in Shanghai had regular access to Kim – as the assurances said – how could they deal with drug-based torture methods or a trial system with first loyalty to the Communist Party, Ellis asked.

The decision on the Polish case was significant for recognising that the Chinese prison system inherently did not prevent torture and ill-treatment, Ellis said.

NZ resident Kyung Yup Kim says he is innocent of killing a Chinese woman and fears torture and an unfair trial if he is extradited to China.

He said he would send a copy of the European Court of Human Rights decision to the UN committee and would expect the New Zealand government to cover it in the response to Kim’s case.

Human rights group Safeguard Defenders said the decision should mean that no European countries could allow extradition to China.

The court applied the European Convention on Human Rights, legally binding in 46 countries.

It was hard to overstate how influential the decision could be, a Safeguard Defenders statement said. The group was staunchly opposed to extradition to China.

Kim's lawyer, Tony Ellis, says the European decision is significant for Kim's case.

The man at the centre of the European case, Hung Tao Liu, was likely to be freed from detention when the decision of the European Court of Human Rights decision became final in about two months.

An appeal would stop the decision becoming final, but Liu’s lawyer, Professor Marcin Górski, thought an appeal was unlikely.

Liu, who is aged about 42, was caught in Poland in August 2017 as part of a Chinese-Spanish investigation into an international telecoms fraud. He was suspected of being second in charge of “fraud on a grand scale”.

Safeguard Defenders said more than 200 other suspects from the same investigation were extradited from Spain to China in 2017 and 2018. Contact with several of them was lost.

Górski said the European Court of Human Rights decision expanded the protection against extradition from political prisoners to allegedly “regular criminals”, unless China gave exceptional and convincing diplomatic assurances to prevent torture, degrading and inhuman treatment and punishment.

He thought the Liu decision would be considered when the UN committee considered Kim’s case. While the New Zealand Supreme Court’s decision on Kim’s case seemed more balanced than Liu’s was in Poland, China made it impossible to verify assurances were kept, so it could lead to violation of international human rights standards.

The assurances could only be relied on if China was to open its prison system to international human rights scrutiny, Górski said.