Labour selects Georgie Dansey to run in Hamilton West by-election

Union organiser and business owner Georgie Dansey will contest the Hamilton West by-election for Labour.

The Labour Party announced Dansey’s selection for the by-election on Wednesday morning. Dansey, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, is the chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association and owns Te Awamutu business Body Fit Training.

The former teacher was ranked 84 on the party’s list of candidates at the 2020 election.

"The people of Hamilton West deserve to have a strong, progressive voice inside government. I can provide that voice,” said Dansey, in a statement.

“In this by-election I want the focus to be on accelerating progress for our community. No one has benefited from the recent drama with the outgoing MP. It’s time to move on and get back to focusing on the real issues Hamiltonians face, and I’m committed to working for Hamilton West on the issues that matter to them.”

Labour Party president Claire Szabó said Dansey was a strong candidate.

"Georgie's years of experience representing education workers and running her own business makes her ideally suited to advocate for Hamiltonians inside Government and ensure workers and business voices are represented.”

The by-election, scheduled for December 10, was called after the former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, was expelled from the party earlier this month, and soon thereafter stood down as a member of Parliament altogether.