New Zealand to reopen diplomatic post in junta-ruled Myanmar

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has led Parliament in condemning the Myanmar military junta for its execution of four democracy activists.

New Zealand will reopen a diplomatic post in junta-ruled Myanmar, as the Government also confers with an exiled civilian government.

Nearly two years since Myanmar's military ousted a democratically-elected government in a coup, and after the onset of Covid-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) will send a high-ranking diplomat to Yangon to reopen New Zealand’s embassy.

Mfat has said none of its actions "infer” the junta is legitimate. Officials have also been speaking with members of the exiled National Unity Government (NUG), and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta met the civilian government's foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, by videolink last month.

Myanmar democracy advocate Tin Ma Ma Oo, who took a petition to Parliament asking that New Zealand recognise the NUG as Myanmar’s legitimate government, said she was “not happy” the Government hadn't officially recognised the NUG, but “everything is going in the right direction".

READ MORE:

* Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence halved to two years

* Government to extend visas for some Myanmar citizens who fear military rule

* Myanmar students who protest in New Zealand threatened with 'punishment' by embassy



She said the group she represented, Democracy For Myanmar, believed it was important that New Zealand reopen the embassy to “provide support, assistance, or even to have the opportunity to observe”.

"The more isolated they [the junta] are, the more they're not watched by anybody else, and the more we will be isolated, which is not what we want ... if our New Zealand people are there, then we'll be protected.”

She said her organisation wanted the Government to create a visa regime that would allow family members of Myanmar-New Zealanders who had fled to neighbouring countries to relocate to New Zealand – as had been done for Afghan- and Ukrainian-New Zealanders in response to recent crises.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Myanmar community rally in Te Marae o Hine, The Square, Palmerson North, to protest for an end to the military dictatorship in their home country and the restoration of democracy - man prays for people caught in the conflict.

"Family here are facing enormous stress, you know, some people are really anxious, they're going through depression. How would you feel when your family member is stuck in transit country without any assistance, there's no resources available, and there's no safety guaranteed?

“It's really sad because, all our community are saying, ‘We feel like our Myanmar lives mean nothing compared to the Ukrainians or the Afghans’.”

Mfat’s deputy secretary for Asia, Deborah Geels​, speaking to MPs on the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee last week, said reopening the post in Yangon was a “key priority” for New Zealand.

“By opening the post, I think New Zealand will be best placed to fully understand the situation on the ground in Myanmar, and where we can best target our support towards peace,” Geels said.

Stephanie Lee, who formerly represented New Zealand in Taiwan, Hong Kong and to ASEAN,​ will be head of mission in Yangon.

She would not be an ambassador, but a lower-ranking charge d’affaires. New Zealand previously posted an ambassador to Yangon.

Lee was waiting on the military regime to provide her visa to enter the country.

Asked by MPs about a bespoke visa for Myanmar refugees, Geels said New Zealand used the United Nations system to receive refugees as it was “supposed to be a better, and more efficient, and more fair system”.

More than 900 refugees from Myanmar had arrived in New Zealand between 2016 and 2021, she said.

Uncredited/AP Protesters walk through a market with posters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 8, 2021.

“So the system is working. Obviously, there are still people there who are at risk, and that's not easy.”

The Government had provided in total $28.25 million in aid to Myanmar and refugees in Bangladesh since the coup, through international organisations including the United Nations and International Labour Organisation, and another $2m was intended to be provided before the end of 2022.

Geels said the military junta was continuing a “brutal suppression of dissent”, and more than 2300 civilians had reportedly been killed.

“Skirmishes and IED blasts are a daily and widespread occurrence ... in September a school was attacked by an air strike. There are no readily identifiable solutions to this crisis in Myanmar. The military regime is resisting international pressure and a civil war is continuing across the country," she said.