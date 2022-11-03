Critics say Government's promises to school-leavers fall flat

Promises that fell flat could have benefited thousands of school-leavers, critics say, after the Government did not fully implement a suite of policies it pledged before coming to power.

It began as a 2017 commitment for secondary students to get five free hours of driving lessons, a defensive driving course and licence testing, civics education in every school, financial literacy and budgeting courses and more career advisers– a promise that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated in the Speech from the Throne.

Instead, the driving commitment was dispersed across other agencies, students were delivered a website with information about student loans, mindfulness and employment skills, while teachers had downloadable curriculum resources for civics education and financial literacy.

In 2021, the number of secondary schools that employ designated career advisers or receive a career adviser allowance was at 315, with 377 secondary schools across the country.

Labour originally costed the toolkit at $50 million. Costs to mid-2020 came to $3.9m from a budget of $5.2m.

National’s education spokesperson Erica Stanford​ said the school-leavers’ kit was “another example of a Government that just can’t get things done”.

“Five years after Labour made this announcement nothing has happened.

“Hundreds of thousands of students who have left school since 2017 have missed out on this support that the prime minister promised to implement.”

Joanne Naish / Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launches the school-based Mana Ake wellbeing programme in Kumara School on the West Coast.

The Ministry of Education was adamant the toolkit was in place, but had been implemented “in a different way” to the original promise.

Ellen MacGregor-Reid​ of the Ministry’s curriculum centre said the driver training was provided by multiple programmes for students and those not in education, employment or training.

“It was determined that this was a much more targeted and cost-effective way to provide driver training for secondary school students.”

In May the Government announced $86.5m to fund driving lessons and tests for 64,000 people over the next four years. But some organisations that help Kiwis gain their licences say an estimated 70- 90,000 people were already struggling in the system.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party education spokesperson Erica Stanford, pictured with leader Christopher Luxon, said hundreds of thousands of students have missed out.

Financial literacy and civics saw funding in Budget 2018 for schools to have “flexibility as to how this is delivered through the curriculum, and are required and funded to provide careers advice to students”.

MacGregor-Reid said websites created for students and teachers were popular and had more than 310,000 views in almost four years.

In answering a 2021 question from National about how many schools teach civics, Hipkins said agencies did not collect data that could quantify whether civics education or budgeting and financial literacy was taught, “especially as these are often delivered as part of another subject”.

Equal Justice Project co-communication manager Sam Meyerhoff​ said there was concern about the discrepancy for students to access legal and civics education, with opportunities dependent on what school a student goes to.

He said that could have flow-on effects for students accessing careers in legal and civic professions.

The charity goes into schools and delivers civics and legal presentations and was looking to expand the work it does.

Meyerhoff said more work was needed in the area of civics education, adding teachers were “doing the best they can, but there is a limit these amazing individuals can do without the full support”.

SUPPLIED New Zealand Union of Students' Associations president Andrew Lessells says it’s sad that what’s been promised hasn't really materialised.

University student association president Andrew Lessells said many students had not had the preparation they deserved for study or work after secondary school.

“That is really sad, we've had a promise for years and nothing’s really done on the ground.

He said it would make a difference to support people “at this crucial time of their life”.

Lessells said he was particularly concerned around career advice and support available to secondary students who were “making some of the biggest decisions of their lives”.

“The more support we can offer them the better. If this had even been rolled out a couple of years earlier it would have been transformational.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

In the initial attempted roll out of the toolkit, a 2018 report from officials for Education Minster Chris Hipkins said there was already a number of existing programmes and resources schools can access on civics, financial literacy and workplace competencies.

However, it varied across schools and regions.

It also stated those programmes are sometimes only used for students at risk of not achieving and participation can come at the expense of other learning areas.

The report recommended focusing on developing tools and resources to support schools to deliver toolkit objectives.