Craig Renney: The union leader with Grant Robertson's ear

The finance minister said it's tough now but there's "some light at the end of the tunnel".

While sitting on the third floor of Parliament, Craig Renney, a senior economic adviser for what was then the opposition Labour Party, received a text that struck dread in his heart.

It was from a journalist, asking whether Renney had made a mistake in Labour’s budget projections, as National’s then finance minister, Steven​ Joyce, was claiming.

If the allegations of a $11.7 billion financial hole held any weight, it would likely cost Labour the 2017 election when voters headed to the ballot box later that month.

Later, as he faced Labour finance spokesman Grant Robertson, he knew he couldn’t show any hesitation. “If you say, ‘I am just going to go away and check,’ you’re dead.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Council of Trade Unions policy director and economist Craig Renney.

Renney hadn’t slipped up, and Robertson told reporters there was no truth to the claim. But the allegation, and Labour’s denial, were rapidly gobbled and churned out across the 24-hour news cycle. Looking back, Renney thinks the episode did more damage to National than it did to Labour.

It was poetic justice, then, three years later when he found a legitimate $4b hole in National's fiscal plan – a fact that would help to sink the party’s election bid, and keep Labour in power for another term.

There are few people in politics who can look at a budget document and promptly find its flaws, and the term “brilliant” is one used to describe Renney by those who have worked with him around Parliament.

He was at the centre of the news cycle again this week in his role as economist and policy director at the Council of Trade Unions. By his calculations, property investors and top-income earners would get 10 times as much tax relief from National’s tax plans as low and middle earners.

National has rejected some of the details in his calculations, including that the plans – should it win the election – would be rolled out within its first year in office. The party also questioned Renney’s motivation, as a former Labour political adviser.

There are also whispers around the Beehive that he wants to be a Labour MP one day. A natural story-teller, brimming with ideas, political life doesn’t appear too much of a leap for him.

He has a busy mind and is one to pull out a whiteboard, or a notebook, to illustrate an economic theory, and to weave the social implications within it. It is entertaining, although could come off as slightly patronising. He may not be the easiest person to work with, but that hasn’t stopped a score of MPs from taking the job.

Renney doesn’t miss a beat in denying that he has any political ambitions. “It takes a very special kind of person who wants to do that,” he says. “It’s not only a 24-hour-a-day job, it's a thing that you have got to want with all of your soul.

“I can’t think of anyone who would vote for me.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Craig Renney says he doesn’t have political ambitions.

He grew up in Cramlington, a town just north of Newcastle upon Tyne, in northeast England, a region brought to its knees by mine closures. His father was a fitter at Ellington pit before losing his job in 1992, but he found other work.

Other families, in the cross-hairs of the Conservative government’s economic policies, weren’t as lucky and his hometown became “hollowed out”, he says. Unemployment was high in the north of England while London and the southeast experienced a boom.

Renney was captivated by the economic and social upheaval, and recalls seeing his first budget on television. While other boys dreamt of football stardom, Renney bought a copy of Lipsey & Chrystal’s Economics, the comprehensive introduction to the subject.

“This is why I care passionately about things like social insurance, like fair pay agreements, because I come from a community where we had coal mines, we had shipyards, we had steelworks, we had big, nationalised industries where economic change was visited upon them very rapidly.”

He went to university, graduating with an economics and politics degree. Shortly after finishing, he recalls an appointment at a job centre where he was asked to spell the word “economist”.

He eventually got into economic research, then became an economic policy adviser for the regional assembly in the northeast of England. He left that job to work for the Audit Commission, and then David Cameron took over as prime minister and got rid of the commission. He was out of work.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Craig Renney outside Parliament in celebration of the Fair Pay Agreement bill being read in the House last week.

He thought he would look further afield, and spied a job the Treasury in New Zealand, applied, and had a midnight interview.

“And lo and behold, I got offered the job.”

He had never visited New Zealand before, but voraciously studied its health system in the months before he left for a new life.

“The first day I turned up at Treasury and they said, ‘There’s been a slight change, would you like to look after housing?’ And I thought, sure, what could possibly be wrong with New Zealand’s housing?”

He worked under Sir Bill English as he was selling off state houses, then moved to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as in-house consultant, and then to the Reserve Bank in macroeconomic policy.

Then, he met Grant Robertson. The shadow finance minister was in need of a political adviser, and a friend had recommended him.

“I talked with Grant about what he wanted to do in terms of his vision, where the party was, the kind of things he wanted help with. I talked about my personal politics, [and] at the end he offered me a job.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Renney arrived in New Zealand, never having visited before, after being offered a job at the Treasury.

National is generally still held in the public’s consciousness as better on managing the economy, and Renney wanted to give New Zealanders confidence in Labour. That is why they wrote the fiscal responsibility rules in 2018, and had a fully costed manifesto going in to the election.

“Essentially, the public is worried Labour will spend all the money,” he says. “We can talk about things that really matter, like health spending, like education, like housing ... we can have that conversation and we are not going to bankrupt the country.”

He saw Jacinda Ardern’s rise to leader, and was in the control room when the party shot up the polls.

The 2017 election win was a highpoint of his career, as well as delivering the first wellbeing budget – a move which made headlines around the world, as it used a much broader range of measures than economic metrics to judge the effect of policies. Delivering the 100-day plan was also a boon.

“Best start for kids, first year free university, delivering huge changes to working for families … to put money into the pockets of families with the poorest kids in the country” were also big highlights.

“We had a huge surplus one year so we were able to demonstrate to the public you can have nice things, you can do both, and we did all of that with the money from tax cuts.”

Then the Government was faced with a series of disasters, punctuated by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Fulfilling Robertson’s vision of an economy that delivers wellbeing was challenging.

“When Covid turned up we were terrified about what the consequences were going to be.

“We can’t just let tens of thousands of people fall into income loss, for how long we don’t know. We are going to support businesses, we are going to support apprentices, we are going to spend a lot of money to do a lot of things because it’s the right thing to do.”

But by the end of 2020 it was time for a change, and he moved to the CTU. He maintains a close relationship with Robertson, but says he can now “campaign for things dear to my heart, like economic change, like talking about the economy in a different way”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Renney left Grant Robertson’s office to become policy director of the Council of Trade Unions.

After a decade of living in New Zealand, he has achieved all he wanted to, and now lives in central Wellington with his young family.

His goals now are to ensure the Fair Pay Agreements take effect – legislation that came into law last week, aimed at strengthening workers’ bargaining powers, particularly in sectors dominated by low pay and insecure contracts – and he wants to see the implementation of an income insurance scheme to protect people made redundant amid an increasingly challenging economy.

But broadly, he wants to see a bolder national conversation about the economy and workers’ rights. A way to do this would be to establish a left-wing think tank to a create a “level playing field between the left and right on ideas”.

”A powerhouse of ideas about how to create a better society.”