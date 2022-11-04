Midwife vacancy rate almost 25% for Health NZ workforce

There was a 24.2% vacancy rate in Health NZ’s midwifery workforce as at July 31

There is almost a 25% vacancy rate among midwives in the Health NZ workforce, with worries conditions could worsen over summer.

Figures from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ, released through a written question from ACT, showed there was a 24.2% vacancy rate among midwifery as at July 31. Comparatively, nursing was at 8.4%.

Caroline Conroy​, of the midwifery union MERAS, said the vacancy rate of 24% was a fairly modest measure and different across maternity units, with some facing vacancies of up to 50%.

“It’s incredibly difficult and midwives are doing everything they can to support colleagues and ensure women get safe care,” Conroy said.

“They’re just hanging in there.”

There were a lot of midwifes having to pick up extra shifts, senior staff pulled out of their normal jobs and registered nurses helping out to fill the gaps.

Conroy expected conditions to worsen over summer, as many self-employed midwifes would be taking annual leave.

Conroy stressed that there would still be maternity care available from hospitals and was optimistic conditions may improve with new graduates coming through and people coming back from leave.

“It's just this next year is going to be a hard year to get through. This was 10-to-15 years in the making ... we're not going to fix it overnight.”

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden said the shortage was disappointing and dangerous – and the loss of midwives in the community meant workers were stretched to capacity.

“The vultures are circling as conditions deteriorate in New Zealand. The New South Wales Government has announced an aggressive healthcare recruitment drive that is enticing midwives across the Tasman.

“In contrast, our Government’s approach to attracting midwives is non-existent. Skilled midwives from overseas can’t even enter New Zealand on a straight to residence pathway.”

Immigration Minister Michael Wood and his predecessor Kris Faafoi have defended leaving midwives off the fast-track residency pathway, with employers instead able to use the Accredited Employer Work Visa to hire migrants up to three years.

From July 4 to October 27, six midwives applied for the visa and so far five had been approved.

Van Velden said 421 midwives chose to not renew practising certificates in 2022, compared to 224 in 2021.

NZ College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said the primary reason for the rise was for parental leave, a dip from the vaccine mandate, a high level of distress in the workforce due to stress and workload and some taking earlier retirement because of the working conditions.

The high vacancy rate meant it was “really fraught and really tricky, and makes for really stressful working conditions”.

“People want to do the best they can, but it's exhausting. Missing meal breaks, having to stay late.”

Some Australian states had made strong commitments to building the midwifery workforce, with New Zealand midwives a “pretty attractive pool”, Eddy said.

New Zealand’s high education standards also made it more difficult to recruit from overseas.

Eddy said a targeted approach to midwifery would be beneficial to recruiting staff, with help given to overseas midwives who want to move to New Zealand.

The Midwifery Council 2022 workforce survey showed the number of midwives had been increasing, but has now returned to almost the level in 2016.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also called for midwives to be put on the fast-track to residency pathway.

“That is something we would work with the government on next week and get done under urgency.”

The Government and Health NZ were approached for comment.

Closed birthing centre re-opening

A birthing centre that faced a high-profile closure in Lower Hutt is set to reopen mid-2023 as a transitional care unit.

The 12-bed Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre was the only non-hospital based birthing unit in the region when it closed in 2021.

The centre is owned by the Wright Family Foundation and co-director Chloe Wright, who had been coy about what the new unit would look like after Te Whatu Ora Health NZ and Te Awakairangi came to an agreement.

Te Whatu Ora has now taken over the lease, repurposing it as the Hutt specialist baby unit and the Wellington neonatal intensive care face increased demand.

A transitional model intends to help babies who do not need intensive care but are not able to be discharged. It will also deliver primary birthing services when there is demand.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said the reopening was a big deal, meaning families "going through a tough time with a new baby" can stay together.

"This is a great outcome for our community. We desperately need to increase access to primary birth and postnatal services and this partnership is a step in the right direction."

On the midwifery shortage, Andersen said the Government had done a lot in terms of training for midwives and also funding for areas such as travel, particularly for rural midwives.

"I do think we need to keep increasing the pay rates for midwives so we attract people back to the profession."

National's Chris Bishop, who had started a petition to reopen the suite, said he was "over the moon".

John Tait, of Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley, acknowledged the current workforce pressures and said that significant work had gone into the facility.

In May, there were calls for the birthing unit to be reactivated after a seismic resilience report put the brakes on upgrades to the maternity suite at Hutt Hospital.