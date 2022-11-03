Trevor Mallard's settlement with Winston Peters over 'irrational' trespass order cost taxpayers $55,000

Trevor Mallard has given a final speech to the House, leaving Parliament after near four decades as a Labour MP.

A legal settlement over a “irrational” trespass order former Speaker Trevor Mallard issued against Winston Peters has cost $55,000.

The cost of the legal settlement was made public by National MP Chris Bishop on Thursday, after he sought the figures from new Speaker Adrian Rurawhe through written parliamentary questions.

"It's a final insult to taxpayers on his way out the door ... Add it to a very large bill that he's incurred at taxpayer's expense,” Bishop said of Mallard.

The cost of the responding to Peters' legal challenge of the trespass order included $45,651.73 the Speaker’s office spent on lawyers, and $9,791 in a settlement to cover Peters’ legal costs.

Kathryn George/Stuff Mallard has already left Parliament and is set to become New Zealand’s next ambassador to Ireland.

Mallard in May withdrew five trespass notices issued against people who attended a weeks-long illegal occupation of Parliament grounds earlier in the year, a list of people that included Peters, former National MP Matt King and former Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox.

Peters in June challenged the trespass order in court. In August, one of Rurawhe’s first acts as Speaker was to issue a statement saying the trespass order was “unreasonable and irrational” – a statement made in court that resolved the case.

“All of this could have been avoided if he hadn't gone way over the top and issued those trespass notices to people like Winston Peters and others in the first place,” Bishop said.

Rurawhe declined to comment. Mallard also declined to comment.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters shakes hands at the occupation of Parliament’s grounds. (file photo)

Peters, in a statement issued when the Speaker apologised for placing the order, said the apology was a “victory for New Zealanders”.

“This action was taken not for myself, but on behalf of the people of New Zealand to make a stand and fight for our fundamental freedoms, rights, and to protect our democracy,” he said.

Mallard has left Parliament and will become New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland.