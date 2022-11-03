'Read the room': National labels Covid cash diversion to Three Waters 'sneaky'

National is labelling the Government’s diversion of more than $70 million from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) to the polarising Three Waters Reform Programme as “sneaky”.

However, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says costs were higher than initially estimated.

Data from Cabinet documents, first published in the New Zealand Herald, show senior ministers redirected $72m from the fund in April.

There was $710m available in the CRRF to invest in the delivery of the Three Waters reforms – money described as "stimulus funding” to help local councils invest in stormwater, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

Now, the Government has drawn down $72.3m to cover Department of Internal Affairs work on the programme, including on policy, ministerial services and communication.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Three Waters reform funding was based on preliminary cost estimates. (File photo)

National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said the money should’ve gone through in the Budget and had public scrutiny.

“There has been this massive blow out at the Department of Internal Affairs as more and more advisors and consultants are working on the three waters project that just gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said.

“The Government needs to read the room.”

Robertson said the costs for the Three Waters programme were higher than was initially estimated.

The $72m was reallocated to meet its pressures, including $21.24m on policy advice, legislation and ministerial services for the next financial year, as well as urgent communication, $14.6m on supporting iwi and Māori to participate and $32.8m on supporting wider local government sector to participate.

A further $3.61m was tapped to ensuring the Future of Local Government review, which last week released its first draft, can fulfil its terms of reference on time and to a high standard. This was because of the number of members appointed to the review, the tight labour market, increased engagement and the need for specialist research and analysis.

But National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Robertson was using the Covid fund “as his personal slush fund” and that he should’ve spent the money on bolstering the health system.

“I would’ve spent it on Covid and having things that last like ICU beds and frontline health services,” he said.

It comes after the auditor general in May wrote to the Treasury and asked for better public reporting on how Covid funding and expenditure was being spent.

Robertson said last year that the extra funding would be targeted at further pandemic-related economic support, the health system, as well as supporting the vaccination rollout and border and managed isolation and quarantine provision.

The Assistant Controller at the Office of the Auditor-General, Bill Robertson, said the government was able to reprioritise expenditure on Covid-19 response initiatives.

The office had been monitoring expenditure on Covid-19 initiatives, and the Government had been uploading more information more information on the Treasury’s website, which updated the public on the use of the CRRF.

“The Auditor-General’s interest in these matters is that public money is spent in accordance with Parliament’s authority. We have not identified any unauthorised expenditure in relation to this matter,” he said.