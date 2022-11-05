Jacinda Ardern focusses on the cost of living crisis as Labour gets ready for 2023

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the year ahead. How far is Labour willing to go to secure a third term?

The cost of living shock many are experiencing is a “crisis”, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She’s signalling it will be her main focus in the year ahead and as she speaks to Labour’s faithful at its annual conference this weekend.

In an interview with Stuff on Friday, as the party geared up for its first properly in-person annual conference since the 2020 election, Ardern labelled the cost of living as the issue above all else.

“It just affects everything. It affects everything and every other challenge that we have docks into it in some way,” she said.

In October, Stats NZ reported a 7.2% jump in the Consumer Price Index across the year.

If the cost of living went unchecked, other policies, such as those targeting climate change and child poverty, would be stymied by the financial stresses facing everyday households, Ardern said.

“Yes, child poverty continues to be a huge focus for us - but obviously it’s linked to cost of living issues that New Zealanders are facing right now. Even your ability to transition and deal with climate change is affected by disposable income.”

The obvious question, then, was what Labour planned to do if inflation continued to be a problem? Ardern dismissed National’s criticism that the Government had relied on its cost of living payments, which have now stopped, to combat the ongoing inflation issue.

She said Labour had other plans, and was yet to reach a verdict on whether to continue the transport subsidies, including half-priced public transport or fuel levy reductions, into next year. She pointed, also, to work to regulate supermarkets to attempt to control the duopoly and increases to the Family Tax Credit as examples of Labour minimising the impact of inflation.

“We’ve managed the largest health crisis and now the largest economic crisis we’ve had in decades,” she said. “Compare that to what we have from the National Party, which is tax cuts. Now, we've seen that policy prescription recently in the UK and the damage it did.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Labour should take responsibility for increases to government spending having an inflationary impact.

Ardern is set to deliver her leader’s speech to the Labour Party members on Sunday.

Labour’s change of tune

When the Labour hui kicked off in Manukau on Friday evening, Māngere MP and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio provided an energetic warm-up act to Ardern, welcoming the party to what he called the “front line” of Covid-19.

Aucklanders, especially those in the south, experienced an all-encompassing Covid-19 response throughout 2020 and 2021.

For instance, this time last year, the party had to hold its annual conference in an office in Wellington because Auckland was effectively locked down. At the time, Ardern delivered a solemn speech over video - wearing Allbirds sneakers under the desk.

The prime minister, who moved south to Wellington as Auckland’s lockdowns rolled on, told reporters at the time that the sneakers were needed due to her running out of shoes in Wellington.

Despite the Covid turmoil, the party had stormed out of 2020’s election with a majority government - a feat unlikely to be repeated next year with polling indicating the party’s support sitting in the low to mid 30s.

A year later and back in Auckland, Ardern acknowledged a lot had changed in 2022. The virus itself was spoken about little at the conference, other than in remembering last year’s virtual hui or from Sio’s speech.

Ardern said the move away from a Covid focus was one clear sign of positive change.

On a personal note, her move south meant she returned, recently, to find their home in a bit of a state. Mould had taken over the outdoor table and storms had wreaked havoc on the family’s treehouse. Neve’s toys, she said, were worse for wear thanks to the conditions.

Politically, she pointed to the transformation out of a health crisis and into an economic one.

The party celebrated five years of her prime ministership on Friday night. Earlier in the day, Ardern agreed that - given “a number of crises” - it had felt a bit longer than five years.

Rather than the time being an issue, she said it would prove to be a benefit for Labour at the polls.

She defended the party’s record in Government, saying it had still achieved many of the things it set out to do. With the election one year away, Ardern turned her attention to the prospect of re-election.

She said they were campaigning to win, but would work with anyone – “to a point” – to form a government.

She also positioned Labour as a “known entity”, with “demonstrated ability” against National’s “uncertainty”.

She directly targeted some of National’s plans, such as its response to the cost of living, as she readied the party for what she said would be “a classic” election campaign. The reality that Labour would likely need to find a coalition, of which NZ First may be a part, was “accepted”, she said.

“You know, 2020 was different. It just was. I think everyone accepts that. So this campaign, I think will just be a good old-fashioned MMP campaign.”