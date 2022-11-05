Points of Order: Moral leadership, Hamilton drama and MPs singing 'Wagon Wheel'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say the Government is suspending its human rights dialogue with Iran.

OPINION: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern drastically stepped up the nation’s actions against Iran on Monday, suspending a human rights bilaterald dialogue with the nation more than a month since the bravery of the protesters fighting for their human rights first captivated the world.

The plight of children and women seemed very much in Ardern’s wheelhouse – she is a self-described feminist with the child poverty portfolio. She wrote an op-Ed for Stuff on Iran holding back “all women's progress”, but her lack of international moral leadership on the issue seemed striking, with some saying more is needed from a figure with a platform such as hers.

The December 10 Hamilton West by-election looms large over political parties, and could very well be a litmus test for which party may get the most seats to govern come next year’s election.

The seat is neither a National nor Labour stronghold, and has since 1996 reflected the party with the largest support.

With the by-election just over a month away, it looked to be a potentially calmer race for Labour (in comparison to the drama that ensued from ex-Labour MP Gaurav Sharma), on Tuesday quickly securing Georgie Dansey as its candidate - a union boss, business owner and a former teacher.

Tom Lee/Stuff Georgie Dansey, Labour's candidate in the Hamilton West by-election.

The calm lasted a day.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Andrew Little was ambushed by Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at the University of Waikato. Also in attendance was Dansey wearing a TEU pin. She left after being approached by Stuff.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Gaurav Sharma dropped a bombshell by resigning via a FaceBook post in October.

Sharma, forever a thorn in Labour’s side, announced his new political party on Thursday – it went largely unnoticed and as of Friday evening had 70 ‘likes’ on Facebook.

The new party is named the ‘New Zealand Momentum Party’ – with the slogan, ‘country before party’.

Supplied Tama Potaka, Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau and Dr Frances Hughes, the National Party's shortlisted candidates for the Hamilton West by-election.

National is set to announce its candidate on Sunday. The party will be hoping it lasts more than a day without creating a scandal, especially in light of its past selection processes and controversy that ensued during and after the Tauranga by-election selection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) saw a reunion of two long-serving Labour MPs learning the ins and outs ahead of their overseas postings.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand’s incoming UK High Commissioner Phil Goff.

Former Labour leader and Auckland mayor Phil Goff and former Speaker Trevor Mallard crossed paths at MFAT as they prepare for the northern hemisphere winter, with Goff to take up the UK High Commissioner role and Mallard as the Ambassador to Ireland.

Both MPs entered Parliament for the first time in the 80s, both losing their place in Parliament for a term in 1990.

But, obviously, it’s not the end of Mallard making headlines.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trevor Mallard gives his valedictory speech in the House.

As he learnt the ways of MFAT diplomacy, National MP Chris Bishop on Thursday made public the $55,000 cost of the legal settlement over an “irrational” trespass order Mallard issued against Winston Peters.

The Labour Party conference opened on Friday - with party members and MPs looking to inject energy and optimism as Labour crosses its fingers for a third term, while National eyes the Beehive.

Deputy Kelvin Davis opened the conference, signalling an upcoming karaoke event where members could hear Defence Minister Peeni Henare's​ version of 'Wagon Wheel'.

A feature of Labour conferences with Jacinda Ardern at the helm, Shapeshifter played out as the Labour leader kicked off the Auckland conference.